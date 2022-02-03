ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates: MCFC Debut for Diego Mauricio, No Roy Krishna for ATKMB

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates: Mumbai City FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in match 80 of the Indian Super League. This clash will take place at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on February 3. In their last match, the Islanders were forced to play out a draw against the NorthEast United FC. Read More
No Roy Krishna for ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams.
Diego Mauricio Makes His Debut for MCFC:
Mumbai City FC have a 100%-win record against ATK Mohun Bagan. The two sides have met four times and the Islanders have emerged victorious on all four occasions, including the final of the 2020-21 season.
ATK Mohun Bagan: WWDDW
The Kolkata-based side are fifth in the league standings with 19 points in 11 games, picking up five wins, four draws, and two losses, and have three games in-hand. The Mariners have been unbeaten with Ferrando being in charge.
Mumbai City FC: DLDLD
Des Buckingham’s men sit sixth in the league table, one point adrift of their opponent. The reigning champions have collected 18 points in 12 games, registering five wins, three draws and four losses. The Islanders are on a 6-game winless run, and their last win was the 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC in December.
The Islanders shared the spoils with NorthEast United FC in their last outing while ATK Mohun Bagan snapped up a 3-1 win and a league double over city rivals SC East Bengal in their last game.
While the Islanders are gradually losing their grip on the top four, ATK Mohun Bagan have been resurgent under new head coach Juan Ferrando.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8, match number 80, where reigning champions Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.
Mumbai have been slipping in the recent matches and need to bounce back before time runs out. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under new head coach Juan Ferrando.
ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update
Mumbai City FC will not be able to avail the services of right-back Amey Ranawade. The 23-year-old was sent packing when he received a second yellow card in their last game against NorthEast United FC. Diego Mauricio is still placed in quarantine.
On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will see most of their players return to training after finishing their quarantine.
Key Players
Mumbai City FC
Ahmed Jahouh: Leading assist provider this season (6), Jahouh is the midfield maestro for his side, directing the flow and tempo of the game. Jahouh also tops the leaderboard for most tackles (76) while also making 23 interceptions, 23 clearances, 19 blocks in 11 games. He also has three goals to his name.
Igor Angulo: The forward has scored eight times and has two assists in 11 games. A threat in the box, Angulo sits second in the list of top scorers this season.
ATK Mohun Bagan
Kiyan Nassiri Giri: Giri became the youngest ever hattrick scorer in the Hero ISL after his second half treble against SC East Bengal to secure a 3-1 win for ATK Mohun Bagan. He has scored three goals this season after having spent very few minutes on the pitch. He is yet to start a game in Hero ISL. Only Jonathas of Odisha FC has scored more goals as a substitute this season (4).
David Williams: The Australian forward is in contention to make his 50th appearance in the Hero ISL if he features against Mumbai City FC in ATK Mohun Bagan’s upcoming game. He is the only ATK Mohun Bagan player to ever score against Mumbai City FC in the Hero ISL, having scored two goals against them.
Match timings and telecast details
Match: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: February 3, 2022
Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm IST
Telecast: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
