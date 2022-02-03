ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast And Team News

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in match 80 of the Indian Super League. This clash will take place at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on February 3. In their last match, the Islanders were forced to play out a draw against the NorthEast United FC. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, rallied brilliantly with notch up a 3-1 win over SC East Bengal in their last game.

Mumbai have been slipping in the recent matches and need to bounce back before time runs out. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under new head coach Juan Ferrando.

>ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Mumbai City FC will not be able to avail the services of right-back Amey Ranawade. The 23-year-old was sent packing when he received a second yellow card in their last game against NorthEast United FC. Diego Mauricio is still placed in quarantine.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan will see most of their players return to training after finishing their quarantine.

>ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

>Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

>ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK); Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

>What time will Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, February 3, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on Thursday.

>What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between >Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

