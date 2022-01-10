ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The 61st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC on January 10, Monday. Mumbai will be eager to rediscover the form that drove them to the title last season. Their season has sputtered in recent weeks, with Des Buckingham’s side dropping out of first place following four games without a win.

On Friday, the Islanders were defeated 3-0 by Kerala Blasters, 4-2 by Odisha, 3-3 by NorthEast United, and 0-0 by East Bengal. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have discovered a more tenacious streak, with Marco Pezzaiuoli’s team being undefeated in their previous four games. The Blues finished 2021 on a strong note, defeating Chennaiyin 4-2. In their past four games, they also drew 3-3 with ATK Mohun Bagan, 0-0 with Jamshedpur, and 1-1 with East Bengal.

The MCFC vs BFC match is set to begin at 07:30 PM IST.

>ISL 2021-2022 MCFC vs BFC Team News, Injury Update

Mumbai’s on-loan midfielder Vinit Rai made his debut off the bench against East Bengal and might be given a start in place of suspended Ahmed Jahouh. Ygor Catatau should get the start in Jahouh’s absence. For Bengaluru, Leon Augustine and Sarthak Golui are still out due to injury, and Jayesh Rane is questionable. Yrondu Musavu-King has also been ruled out.

>ISL 2021-2022 MCFC vs BFC Probable starting XI

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI - Phurba, Amey, Fall, Bheke, Vignesh, Apuia, Vinit, Catatau, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI - Gurpreet, Ajith, Parag, Alan, Roshan, Bruno, Ibara, Suresh, Danish, Ashique, Cleiton.

>What time will the match between MCFC vs BFC kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between MCFC vs BFC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 10, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

>What TV channel will telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 61 between MCFC and BFC.

>How can I Live stream the MCFC vs BFC fixture?

The match between MCFC and BFC can be seen live on Disney+ Hotstar, and Jio TV.

