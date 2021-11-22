ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

An engaging contest is on the cards as reigning champions Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and FC Goa (FCG) lock horns in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season opener on Monday, November 22. The high-octane clash will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa, and kicks off at 07:30 PM IST.

The Islanders clinched the league double last season and they will be keen to start their title defence on a positive note. The club has made a few changes ahead of the season as they roped in last year’s golden boot win Igor Angulo from FC Goa and appointed a new head coach Des Buckingham in place of Sergio Lobera. It will be interesting to see how Angulo fares up against his old club.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have replaced Angulo with another Spaniard, Airam Cabrera, but have retained a lot of their core players besides their coach Juan Ferando. The Gaurs made it to the top four but missed out on the finals, going down to Mumbai on penalties last season. Post ISL, the club has participated in the AFC Champions League, while also winning the Durand Cup and they will hope to start the new season on a winning note.

Both sides have faced each other on 18 occasions across ISL seasons thus far, Goa have the upper hand with seven wins, while Mumbai have five to their name. The two teams shared points in the remaining six fixtures.

>ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Des Buckingham has no injury concerns in his camp ahead of their season opener.

Juan Ferando’s FC Goa will be without their talisman Jorge Ortiz for the first few games this season. The Spaniard was injured during their Durand Cup match against Sudeva. Other than Oritz, Ferando will have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

>ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

>Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

>FC Goa Probable Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

>What time will Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, November 22, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. The match between MCFC vs FCGOA will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

