ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will take on each other in a battle for top four clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday. This match will take place at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, on Sunday. Both Mumbai and Odisha will have their eyes on top four as they both enter the match at the back of encouraging victories in their previous game.

Mumbai City FC are placed sixth in the league table - they have 22 points in 14 matches. Odisha FC are seventh with 21 points in 15 matches.

>ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns for either Mumbai City FC or Odisha FC except MCFC’s Rowllin Borges has been out with a major injury.

>ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

>Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Hossain, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin Singh, Igro Angulo.

>Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Lalruatthara, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil, Paul, Issac, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas.

>What time will Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 12, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Saturday.

>What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

