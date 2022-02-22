ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC will take on SC East Bengal with a spot in the semi-final up for grabs. On the other hand, rock-bottom SC East Bengal could well be a tricky proposition as they have nothing to lose and can spoil Mumbai’s party.

Coming into this match, Mumbai City FC are placed sixth in the points table – they have 25 points in 16 matches and will need a win to get back in the top four. Kerala Blasters are two points above them and they have played the same number of games.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Mumbai City FC will come into this match without the services of Ahmed Jahouh since his injury is not clear. We could either see Vinit Rai or Brad Inman in this clash against SC East Bengal.

For SC East Bengal, Adil Khan could be absent for this match. Also, Balwant Singh could be another notable absentee for this match against Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy (GK), Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Joyner Lourenco, Naocha Singh; Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique; Antonio Perosevic, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh; Marcelo Ribeiro

What time will Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 22, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

