ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC Preview: Can NorthEast United Repeat Last Season's Heroics?

Khalid Jamil takes over as the first ever Indian head coach in the ISL. Under his stewardship, the Highlanders were able to make it to the top four for only the second time in their history, including a club-record 11-match run that came to an end at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in the two-legged semifinals. With their entire foreign contingent except Deshorn Brown replaced, Jamil will need the entirety of his overseas camp firing to make it consecutive semi-final appearances for the team. NorthEast United begin their campaign against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

STRENGTHS

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC’s biggest lies in its coach. Jamil is known to extract the best out of his players and he showed that last season when he turned around their campaign after Gerard Nus’ sacking. Jamil has time and again shown his knack of sneaking out results and that puts NorthEast United in good stead.

The front pairing Mathias Coureur and Deshorn Brown is also something that can work in their favour. Last season, they had Luis Machado to weave his magic on the ground but this time around, they have got a pairing that is expected to be clinical up front and help NorthEast United work their way through.

While retaining the experience of Federico Gallego, the team has lots of promising Northeast youngsters like Joe Zoherliana, Rochharzela, William Lalnunfela and more.

WEAKNESS

NorthEast United FC have seen Gallego, Apuia, Ashutosh Mehta, Machado, Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox leave, which means they will have to fill those big gaps in order to hold their own. With the four-foreigner rule kicking in, NorthEast United will need its Indian youngsters to step up and take on the big role. Who better than Khalid Jamil to try and do that!

ISL 2020-21 PERFORMANCE

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC had a good start to the season, where Gerard Nus was praised for his nuance. However, as the season went on, things started deteriorating and the results dried up. After just 11 matches in charge, Nus was sacked and Jamil was given the reigns of the team.

From there, the I-League-winning coach went on an unbeaten run to make the playoffs, where they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 2-3 on aggregate.

>Position: Play-offs

Advertisement

>Wins: 8

>Draws: 9

>Losses: 3

>Points: 33

Advertisement

MOST NOTABLE NEW SIGNINGS

>Hernan Santana: Hernan Santana impressed at Mumbai City FC last season and went on to win the ISL Shield and trophy. By adding him to the squad, NorthEast United FC have someone to depend on in the midfield, thus increasing their chances of moving the ball forward. In him, NorthEast United will also have a go-to person for set pieces.

HISTORY IN ISL

NorthEast United FC have been in the ISL since its inception and have made the playoffs on two occasions. NorthEast United have always been that team that has sprung surprises. Twice, they have also come close to making the playoffs but couldn’t.

CHANCES/PREDICTION

While NorthEast United FC have the capability of making the playoffs. While they may not be the strongest in terms of the personnel, they may just make the cut given how tough a Khalid Jamil is to beat.

SQUAD

>Goalkeepers: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh

>Defenders: Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana

>Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela

>Forwards: Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.