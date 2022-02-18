ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC will be aiming to return to the top four when they clash with bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). This match will take at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday.

Bengaluru FC just need a win to break into the top four. However, a draw here will not alter their position. Coming into this match, they are placed sixth on the table with 23 points in 16 matches.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are almost close to the end of their season. However, the players will need to step up and play for pride if they are aiming to retain their spot in the side come the next season.

Advertisement

ISL 2021-22 >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC will come into this match without having the services of Naorem Roshan Singh who has been suspended for this match. Apart from him, Ashique Kuruniyan too will not be available. Also, Rohit Kumar and Jayesh Rane are also ruled out with an injury.

ISL 2021-22 >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

>NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Zakaria Diallo, Mashoor Shareef, Tondonba Singh, Mohammed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanel, Deshorn Brown, Marcelinho

>Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhuri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

What time will >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, February 18, at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday.

Advertisement

What TV channel will show >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

The ISL match between >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.