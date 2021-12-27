ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After their narrow loss (2-3) to ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC will lock horns with table-toppers Mumbai City FCon Monday’s Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 game at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

Both teams are almost on opposite ends of the ISL points table with the Islanders leading at the top, while the Highlanders are languishing at the ninth place currently. NorthEast United have managed just two wins from eight games so far. They lost their previous encounter to ATK Mohun Baganbut showed a fighting spirit, they will be keen to put up another fight two days after Christmas for their fans with a win against the league leaders here at Fatorda.

Meanwhile, Des Buckingham’s men are reeling from a shock 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC last time out and would be raring to get back to winning ways against an inconsistent NorthEast United. The Islanders have 15 points from seven matches and they would look to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

The match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

Khalid Jamil will miss the services of Uruguayan midfielder Frederico Gallego, Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown, and goalkeeper Subhashish Roy for this game. The trio out due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Des Buckingham will be unable to call upon the services of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall in this match.

>ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirhsad Michu, Matthias Coureur, Suhair VP, Lalkhawpuimawia, Shereef, Mashoor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Joe Zohera

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Vikram Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade

>What time will NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

>What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

