ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will be aiming to turn a new leaf as they have sacked head coach Kiko Ramirez and now when they take on NorthEast United FC, they will need to start winning more matches. The 64th match of ISL will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

Kino Garcia has been announced as his interim replacement. He has his job at hand and would want to get his side together when they take on NorthEast United. Their opponents Odisha are in 10th position and have nine points in 11 matches.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

For NEUFC, Marcelinho is all set to make his debut against his former club as he returns to the Hero ISL. Apart from him, the midfield lynchpin Hernan Santana has been in fine form recently as seen in the last match against FC Goa.

>ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Hernan Santana, Marcelinho, Suhair VP, Laldanmawia Ralte, Deshorn Brown

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javi Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Cabrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

>What time will NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 18, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.

>What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match?

Advertisement

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.