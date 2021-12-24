ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC v FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

When Odisha take on Goa on December 24, expect the encounter to be a close one as the two teams are separated by only one point and one position in the form table. While Odisha is coming off back-to-back losses to Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin FC over the weekend, Goa will head into the game in somewhat better form, having won two of their past five games. However, since both teams have had a lot of inconsistency in their recent performances, they would be hoping to correct that.

Both teams have been scoring at a high rate thus far, therefore scoring appears to be a reasonable pick for this one. Juan Ferrando’s stint in command of Goa came to an end on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad, and he left to join ATK Mohun Bagan. Derrick Pereira, the team’s technical director, takes over as head coach and will want to improve on a seven-point run over the past three games.

>ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

In the 16 encounters between the two sides, Goa has won 11. For Odisha, Captain Vinat Rai, who was benched the last time, might start this time around. Sebastian Thangmuansang made his ISL debut last season as a substitute and might see more action this season. Meanwhile, Brandon Fernandes of Goa is still out with an injury, while Jorge Ortiz is still banned.

>ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: K Singh, Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Mongil, Antonay, Javi-Hernandez, Rai, Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi, Jonathas, Cabrera

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Gonzalez, Dohling, S Fernandes, Gama, Martins, Bedia (C), Noguera, Cabrera, Murgaonkar

>When does the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa begin?

On Friday, December 24, at 07:30 pm IST, the ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will kick off at the Tilak Stadium in Goa.

>What TV channel will broadcast the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa.

>How can I watch the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa online?

Today’s ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

