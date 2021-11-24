ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Buoyed by their 4-2 win against NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC will aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Odisha FC in another exciting Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter on Wednesday, November 24. The match will be hosted at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The Blues started their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a confident win 4-2 over NorthEast United FC with goals from Cleiton Silva and Jayesh Rane. The rain-affected match saw Marco Pezzaiuoli’s side put on a composed second half-performance to bag their first three points of the season. The team will be confident when they visit Tilak Maidan tonight.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will be playing its first match of this season. They finished a poor 11th, as they won just two matches and conceded 44 goals in ISL 2020-21. However, the Juggernauts brought in a new head coach Kiko Ramirez and an entirely new foreign contingent to turn around their fortunes this season.

Both sides have faced each other four times across ISL seasons thus far, predictably Bengaluru have won on three occasions. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

>ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News, Injury Update

Marco Pezzaiuoli will be without the services of Leon Augustine, the youngster was injured in the game against NorthEast United FC. Bruno Ramirez also has a minor niggle but should be able to take the field.

Kiko Ramirez will have a full squad at his disposal for the upcoming game against the former champions.

>ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

Odisha FC Probable Playing XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalruatthara, Sahil Panwar, Gaurav Bora, Javi-Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Bengaluru FC Probable Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

>What time will Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, November 24, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC. The match between BFC vs NEUFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

