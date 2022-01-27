ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the 73rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 27th January 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Odisha FC have been quite decent in this season so far. Coming into this match, they are placed sixth – they have won five and lost five in 12 games so far. They are coming into this match after a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Hyderabad FC are placed at the top of the points table with 20 points with Kerala Blasters FC. They have grabbed five wins in 12 games – however they have lost just two games and have drawn five other games.

Advertisement

>ISL 2021-22 >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Head coach Manuel Marquez said in the pre-match press conference that both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio might not start in the first eleven since they will be rested for this fixture.

The key players for Odisha FC for this match will be Arshdeep Singh and Javier Hernandez and they will once again be in focus.

>ISL 2021-22 >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

>Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar,Jerry Mawihmingthanga

>Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani,Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti,Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

>What time will >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

Advertisement

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, January 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Thursday.

>What TV channel will show >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.