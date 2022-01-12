ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC Look to Regain Top Spot With a Win Over OFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Odisha FC will host an in-form Kerala Blasters FC in match no. 58 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, on Wednesday, January 12. After a spell of underwhelming performances, Odisha snapped out with a dramatic 4-2 win over Mumbai City in their previous match. Read More
25’| Odisha have the ball on the right flank and a good pass was played for Javi. Javi takes a touch, turns, creates a yard and shoots but straight at the GK.
23’| Javier Hernandez takes a free kick from the right flank and whips it in towards the far post. But the KBFC defenders are quick in heading that free kick away.
19’| Miscommunication between Victor Mongil and GK results in a throw-in for Kerala. KBFC take a quick one and Nishu Kumar gets the ball near the box and shoots. Takes a deflection and goes for a corner.
15’| Kerala Blasters’ Enes Sipovic is the first man to be booked tonight by the ref, a bit of a soft card.
14’|Lalthathanga Khawlhring gets the ball in midfield and he tries to turn and run ahead with the ball but Jerry Mawihmingthanga comes from behind and brings the player down. The referee spots it and hands a free kick to KBFC.
11’| Sipovic bangs one clear from his half, Hendry controls in well but then plays a risky square pass to Victor inside his boss. The OFC skipper sensing danger quickly passes the ball towards Arshdeep who whips one to concede a throw-in. KBFC forward was just inches away from the ball in the box.
6’| What lovely bit of play there from Kerala on the left flank. Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez combine to play some fancy football to get into a promising position. However, the final pass for Sahal was a bit too heavy.
2’| Clinical passing from Kerala finds Vasquez in a dangerous position inside the box but Arshdeep makes a good block to concede a corner. Luna takes the corresponding corner and it was dealt with by OFC.
1’| The match number 58 of the Indian Super League season 8 is underway. Kerala to start from right to left.
Well, the players are out and it is now time for the Indian National Anthem. Kerala Blasters, who will be eyeing a win so as to topple Jamshedpur FC at top top are playing in their yellow strip. Odisha who needs to win if they want to finish in the top-four are in their coral strip.
There were doubt regarding tonight’s match after reports emerged that one of Odisha FC players have tested positive for Covid-19. Later it was learnt that it was in fact their goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. All the members of the Odisha FC team were tested again, apart from the infected player and they returned negative so it was was decided that the match will go on as scheduled. Odisha FC became the third club after FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan to have a member of the team tested positive for the virus.
KERALA BLASTERS: Adrian Luna is tonight’s skipper for the Kerala Blasters and Nishu Kumar is back in the starting XI
ODISHA FC: As for the Kalinga Warriors, Kamaljit Singh tested positive for Covid-19 and Arshdeep Singh is playing in his place, there are few new faces as well.
There has been little to choose between the two teams in the past as three out of the five encounters between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC have ended in draws.
Both teams have recorded a win each in this fixture.
It’s a fixture that sees goals and it averages over four goals per game. The Blasters won the reverse fixture 2-1 for their first win of the Hero ISL 2021-22 season.
The Blasters are unbeaten in their last five matches, having won three and drawn two in the same time frame. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side stormed to the top of the league table after a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the previous game. They have now collected 17 points from 10 matches played, with four wins, five losses and a draw to their name.
The side lost three, won once and shared the spoils once in their last five matches in the league. It was after four matches that Odisha FC went back to winning ways by virtue of an inspiring 4-2 win over defending champions Mumbai City FC. In the nine matches played so far, they have won four matches and lost an equal number of times, with them currently in the 7th spot, collecting 13 points so far in the process.
Odisha FC would be eager to build on the morale-boosting win over Mumbai City FC in the previous game and get right back into the top four, while Kerala Blasters FC, already on a nine-match unbeaten run, can only hope to extend it further and cement their place in the semi-final spots.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8, match number 58. Tonight, Odisha FC take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco.
On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC reached the top of the points table for the first time in seven editions. Currently sitting on the second spot, they have amassed 17 points from ten games with four wins, five draws, and a loss to their name. The Yellow Army will enter this fixture having gone undefeated in their previous nine matches.
The game between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.
ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update
Kiko Ramirez has no injury concerns and will have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Meanwhile, Ivan Vukomanovic will miss the services of Jessel Carneiro, while Harmanjot Khabra’s availability remains doubtful.
What time will Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, January 12, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.
What TV channel will show the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?
The ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
