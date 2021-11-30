ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A buoyant Odisha FC will look to register their second win of the season when they next take on SC East Bengal on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium of Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. SCEB are coming into this game after registering an impressive 0-3 win over Bengaluru FC. The Red and Gold Brigade, meanwhile, will head into this fixture after a humiliating 0-3 loss at the hands of their traditional rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and will be desperate to go back to winning ways. East Bengal started their campaign against Jamshedpur FC with a 1-1 draw.

The match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

>ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Odisha FC boss Kiko Ramirez will have his full squad at his disposal going into this fixture as there are no injury concerns, doubtful starters or suspension for Kalinga Warriors.

However, that is not the case for SC East Bengal boss Manolo Díaz as he will miss the services of his number 1 goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. SCEB ball-stopper picked up an injury during their loss against ATK Mohun Bagan.

>ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting XI: Kamaljit Singh; Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara; Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting XI: Suvam Sen; Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela; Joyner Lourenco, L Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Mohammed Rafique

>What time will Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

>What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>How can I live stream Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

