ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal, in search of their first victory this season,will be up against arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, November 27. Match no. 9 the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, will also mark the first Kolkata derby and this fierce encounter will be hosted at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

Last season’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan FC started their ISL 2021-22 season in style as they beat two-time finalists Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in Fatorda on Friday. Hugo Boumous’ twin braces in the first half, Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco one each later, gave the Mariners first three points of the tournament.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal too had a steady start to the new season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. Franjo Prce’s first half goal was equalised by Jamshedpur’s defender Peter Hartley during halftime.

Advertisement

Antonio Habas’ men emerged triumphant the last time that they faced the Red and Gold Brigade. However, given the unpredictable nature of the game and rivalry factor especially in this match, it will be interesting to see how both outfits fare against each other on Saturday.

>ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury updates yet from both teams.

>ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal Probable Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Probable Playing XI: Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

>What time will SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match kick-off?

Advertisement

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

>What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match?

The match between SCEB vs ATKMB will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

>How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC fixture?

Advertisement

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.>

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.