ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Updates: Hira Mondal Own Goal Puts CFC 1-0 Ahead

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Updates: SC East Bengal were stunned after they were smashed in the Derby as young Kiyan Nassiri came off the bench for ATK Mohun Bagan and went on to score a hat-trick. They now will take on Chennaiyin FC after a 3-1 loss and would want to put that disappointment behind them and play with freedom. Read More