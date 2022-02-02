ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Updates: Hira Mondal Own Goal Puts CFC 1-0 Ahead

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Updates: SC East Bengal were stunned after they were smashed in the Derby as young Kiyan Nassiri came off the bench for ATK Mohun Bagan and went on to score a hat-trick. They now will take on Chennaiyin FC after a 3-1 loss and would want to put that disappointment behind them and play with freedom. Read More
7’| Nerijus Valskis is desperate to get a goal and he finds himself in an offside position.
SC East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin FC
2′ | A quality ball was curled in from the left flank and it took an unlucky touch from Hira Mondal and went into the back of the net.
1’| And we are underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium as Chennaiyin look to break into top-four with a win over SC East Bengal
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL)on Wednesday released the revised fixture list for 25 matches, from February 9 onwards.
Valskis, Ariel and Ninthoi return to the starting: Debjit Majumder(GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Ninthoi, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis
Chennaiyin FC - WLDWL
The former champions have lost two, won two and drawn once in their last five matches this season. After an inspiring start to the campaign, Bozidar Bandovic’s men have lost track midway, but are still in contention for a semi-finals spot. The SC East Bengal match will be the perfect opportunity for them to register a win and get back to winning ways.
SC East Bengal - DLWLL
The Red and Gold brigade have lost three, won once and drawn another in their last five matches of the season. Newly appointed head coach Mario Rivera inspired SC East Bengal to their first win in the Hero ISL 2021-22 season, but crashed to consecutive losses against Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to get back on track in the semi-final race after a crushing 0-3 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the previous game. A win would put them at the third spot in the league table. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are also licking their wounds after a heart-breaking 1-3 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby last weekend.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League 2021-22 season match number where SC East Bengal take on Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa
ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update
There are no immediate injury concerns for East Bengal and a majority of their players will be up for selection against Chennaiyin FC. Joyner Lourenco and Ankit Mukherjee could well be absent as they are carrying injuries.
If we take a look at the Chennaiyin FC camp, Anirudh Thapa has been declared fit for this match. Vishal Kaith is back from quarantine and should be ready to get a start.
SC East Bengal’s woes at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco: Out of the 19 matches played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, the SC East Bengal have only won once. It was on January 3, 2021, that the red and gold brigade won the only match at the venue, by virtue of a 3-1 win over Odisha FC.
Milestone alert: Indian defender Reagan Singh is all set to make his 100th appearance in the Hero ISL. The side-back will become the 10th overall and the ninth Indian footballer to achieve the feat.
Chennaiyin FC need to find goals: Bandovic’s men have been struggling in the final third, having scored the least number of goals (12) in the Hero Indian Super League. They have struck six goals from open play, which is the fewest after SC East Bengal (4). Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC have only scored more goals (5) from set-pieces than Chennaiyin FC.
Match: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
Date: February 2, 2021
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports Network Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
