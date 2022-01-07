ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a bid to snap their winless streaks, SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC square off in the 52nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, January 7. The Kolkata side have had a wretched campaign so far, failing to win any of their nine games so far. Head coach Jose Manuel Diaz was given the marching orders before the game against Bengaluru FC, Renedy Singh was named as the interim coach. The team put up a spirited performance against the Blues, however, for SCEB, the game ended in a 1-1 draw, making it two in a row for the red and gold brigade.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai City FCwere dethroned from the top of the table by Hyderabad FC on Wednesday. Des Buckingham’s side have gone winless in the last three outings, they could only pick up one point from them. They find themselves in second spot in the table having won five of their nine games so far and will be eager to get back on track with a win.

The game between SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FCwill kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

>ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

The Bengal team is riddled with a slew of injuries -Darren Sidoel, Jackichand Singh, Franjo Prce, Raju Gaikwad, and Tomislav Mrcela are either injured or recovering or from them. Antonio Perosevic is still serving his five-match suspension and will miss game as well.

Meanwhile, Des Buckingham, barring Rowllin Borges knee niggle, has a fully-fit squad to choose from. The title holders have also announced the arrival of midfielder Vinit Rai on loan from Odisha FC.

>ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

>SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya (C, GK), Tomislav Mrcela, Adil Khan, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu

>Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

>What time will SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal andMumbai City FCis scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

>What TV channel will show the SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FCmatch?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal andMumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal andMumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

