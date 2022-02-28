ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal and NorthEast United – two teams that have simply not had the best of seasons will lock horns in order to avoid the wooden spoon in an Indian Super League clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. Both these sides know that this is a must-win game for them as the winner here will stave off a final-placed finish.

SC East Bengal come into this game placed 11th with 10 points from 18 games. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have just 13 points with only one match to play now.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

SC East Bengal have just Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Jackichand Singh who will not be available for selection. Barring these, the rest of the players will be up for selection.

NorthEast United FC come into this match without any injury concerns and this should give them confidence for this clash.

ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Sankar Roy (GK); Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Franjo Prce, Naocha Singh; Darren Sidoel, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Marcelo Ribeiro

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu (GK); Joe Zoherliana, Zakaria Diallo, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra; Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh; Marco Sahanek, Deshorn Brown (C), Marcelinho

What time will SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, February 28, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

