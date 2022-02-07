ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal will take on Odisha FC in the 84th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.SC East Bengal might have been knocked out of the competition, but they can still play a crucial role in determining the fate of several other teams and they would want to try out a few combinations and play with freedom. They still have a chance to stake a claim for a semi-final spot.

>ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

For SC East Bengal, Joyner Lourenco and Ankit Mukherjee continue to still be absent. However, Odisha FC will have a fully fit squad to choosefrom. Having said this, they will not be able to avail the services of midfielder Thoiba Singh, who is suspended for this match receiving his fourth yellow card.

>ISL 2021-22 SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC probable XI:

>SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello; Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Devendra Murgaonkar, Airam Cabrera

>Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Liridon Krasniqi; Aridai Cabrera, Javi Hernandez

>What time will SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between >FC Goa vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, February 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Monday.

>What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

>How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between >SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

