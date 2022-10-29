ISL 2022-2023, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Live Score and Latest Updates: ATKMB vs EBFC

html">Formula 1: George Russell Leads Second Practice After Charles Leclerc’s Crash in Mexico City

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will come into the derby on the back of a win and that will add some spice to the fixture.

However, there’s no doubt that the Mariners will be the favourites, having maintained a 100 per cent win record in the past two seasons with four victories in four games. They are on a six-match winning streak over their rivals.

Earlier this season, the iconic Salt Lake Stadium hosted a Durand Cup derby, the first after the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sloppy contest, an own goal from East Bengal handed Mohun Bagan victory.

Nothing much separates the two teams on the standings as both have three points each, but the Mariners are ahead at seventh place on goal difference, with a match in hand.

The Juan Ferrando-coached side, who had a big 5-2 win over Kerala Blasters, would look to seize the momentum early on.

For East Bengal, it would be more about proving a point as they have not won over their rivals in the ISL.

In fact, they are yet to win a derby since their 2-0 win in the I-League way back in January 2019 and Stephen Constantine will look to get the records straight.

“The Kolkata Derby is the biggest game in the Indian football calendar. It is a special game. So, we are very excited to face ATK Mohun Bagan. We expect a very tough game,” he said.

“I am not interested in one point. I want all three points and I am pretty sure that they do as well. You don’t go into a derby game not trying to win it.

“I think it is important to highlight that. Everybody wants to win. All the players, all the staff, and all the fans of both teams. We will try to win this game as that’s how you play this game.” The key man for East Bengal would be Dimitri Petratos who has three goals and provided two assists in two appearances as the Ivan Gonzalez-led East Bengal defence will look to stop his early onslaught.

East Bengal’s attack will rely much on the Brazilian Cleiton Silva who has been their top-scorer with two goals to his name.

East Bengal defeated NorthEast United FC 3-1 for their maiden win this season.

“I don’t think we played tremendous football in the last game. I thought we did okay. We won the game and that’s the main thing,” Constantine said.

“Tomorrow we will have to play good football for 90 minutes. It is a completely different scenario because it is the derby.”

What date ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Souvik Chakrabarti, Alex Lima, Sumeet Passi, Charis Kyriakou, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva

