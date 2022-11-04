Home / News / Football / ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC v CFC
ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC v CFC

Indian Super League 2022-2023 East Bengal vs Chennaifyin FC Live: EBFC face CFC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata

November 04, 2022, 19:48 IST

Kolkata, India

Nov 04, 2022 19:48 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: 15' - Hopeful long ball to Rahim Ali ; EBFC 0-0 CFC

Rahim Ali chases a ball hoofed upfield from the defence as he tries to bring the ball under control, but EBFC defender Lalchungnunga deals with the danger.

Nov 04, 2022 19:44 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: 10' - CFC Chance; EBFC 0-0 CFC

Petar Sliskovic is played through on goal on the left by a delightful ball in from Anirudh Thapa.

The Croat goes for a shot as he lets one fly with his left but his attempt just misses the target.

All level after 10 minutes of play at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Nov 04, 2022 19:42 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: 8' - Thapa goes to ground in the box; EBFC 0-0 CFC

Anirudh Thapa is brought down inside the area but the referee waves play on.

Thapa had the whole of the target to shoot at before the tackle from the East Bengal defender.

Nov 04, 2022 19:40 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: 6' - Debjit called into action ; EBFC 0-0 CFC

Debjit Majumder, CFC’s custodian who makes his return after serving a suspension following a red card in the team’s second game of the season rises highest to a hopeful cross into the box and thwarts a chance for the home team as he gets some early touches in.

Nov 04, 2022 19:38 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: 4' - CFC Counter ; EBFC 0-0 CFC

Rahim Ali carries the ball forward on the counter as he jolts down the right flank. He decides to switch up play as he plays Prasanth all the way out on the other flank who pulls it back for Jiteshwor, who swings a cross in.

But the delivery into the box is dealt with by the home team’s back line.

Nov 04, 2022 19:36 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: 2' - East Bengal on the front foot ; EBFC 0-0 CFC

East Bengal have started the game positively as they try to apply pressure on the visitors right from the first whistle.

The red and gold brigade earn an early corner but the CFC defensive line does its duty well as Chennai try to hit on the counter.

Nov 04, 2022 19:32 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: Kick Off

Here we go!

Chennaiyin FC get us underway shooting from right to left at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Nov 04, 2022 19:27 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: Players line up

The players take the field ahead of kick-off as the National Anthem plays at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Nov 04, 2022 19:00 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: East Bengal's Jerry to face former club Chennaiyin

Nov 04, 2022 18:57 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: All smiles ahead of kick off

Nov 04, 2022 18:43 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: CFC Starting Lineup

Nov 04, 2022 18:42 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC Starting Lineup

Nov 04, 2022 18:33 IST

ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC v CFC

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC host Chennaiyin FC.

The Red and Gold brigade host the Marina Machans at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

East Bengal FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in yet another enticing matchup in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League.

East Bengal come into the game with just three points under their belt after four games. Their last fixture was against cross-town rival ATK Mohun Bagan, to whom they suffered a damning 2-0 defeat.

Their only victory of the season came against NorthEast United FC, following losses to Kerala Blasters and FC Goa in their opening two games of the season.

ALSO READ| In Pictures: FIFA World Cup Winners Through the Years

Chennaiyin FC on the other hand have notched up 4 points in three outings with a win, a loss and a draw. Thomas Brdaric’s men will be eyeing a victory against the red and gold brigade when they visit the Salt Lake Stadium.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Devansh Dabas, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Y. Jiteshwor Das, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahim Ali, Peter Sliskovic

Read all the Latest Sports News here

