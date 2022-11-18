ISL 2022-2023, East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC v OFC

East Bengal FC host Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for yet another exciting game of football in the Indian Super League.

EBFC come into the game on a high after getting the better of Bengaluru FC courtesy of a lone goal from Cleiton Silva. The victory lifted the team to the eighth position on the league table.

On the other hand, Odisha FC went down to league leaders Hyderabad FC in their last outing and will be keen to get back to winning ways against East Bengal.

Odisha are placed two better in the table as compared to the Red and Gold Brigade as they enter the game in the sixth position.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC be played?

The match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC match?

East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charis Kyriakou, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

