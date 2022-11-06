ISL 2022-2023, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score and Latest Updates: Chhangte Screamer Puts Mumbai Ahead

The islanders currently occupy the fourth spot in the ranking table with 8 points to their name.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan come into the game with 6 points from 3 games. They have managed to notch up two wins in the current campaign while their only loss this season came at the hands of Chennaiyin FC in their own backyard.

Juan Ferrando’s men will look to pick up all three points on the road in Maharashtra, but, they will be aware of the fact that nothing but their best will do against a resolute Mumbai team in their stadium.

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match? Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI: Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

