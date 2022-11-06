ISL 2022-2023, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score and Latest Updates: Chhangte Screamer Puts Mumbai Ahead

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 19:46 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai City FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai for their Indian Super League clash on Sunday.
MCFC are on an unbeaten run since the start of the ongoing season as they have managed to register 2 wins and 2 draws in their 4 games to date. Read More
ATK launch a quick counter as they storm down the right flank. The ball in is dealt with by the Islanders’ defence as the ball goes out of play for a corner.
A good corner routine follows, but the sheer number of bodies inside the box ensures that the home team hold their advantage.
The home team string a couple of brilliant passes to move upfield and into the opposition box before the linesman raises his flag for offside.
ATK come close to scoring with a thumping effort from Liston. The ball hits the bar and comes out.
So close to a leveller for the mariners.
Chhangte with a screamer.
The Indian cuts inside from the right and pulls a trigger. His thundering left-footed effort bounces off the bar twice before crossing the line.
Brilliant strike.
MCFC 1-0 ATKMB
Ahmed Jahouh swings a searching cross into the box from the right, but Deepak Tangri gets just enough on it to ensure the scoreboard doesn’t tick in favour of the home team early on in the game.
Mumbai City get us underway shooting from right to left.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
The Islanders host the Mariners at the Mumbai Football Arena in yet another enthralling fixture in the ongoing season of the ISL.
The islanders currently occupy the fourth spot in the ranking table with 8 points to their name.
On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan come into the game with 6 points from 3 games. They have managed to notch up two wins in the current campaign while their only loss this season came at the hands of Chennaiyin FC in their own backyard.
Juan Ferrando’s men will look to pick up all three points on the road in Maharashtra, but, they will be aware of the fact that nothing but their best will do against a resolute Mumbai team in their stadium.
What date ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on November 6, Sunday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?
The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?
The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?
Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?
Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:
Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos
