ISL 2022-2023, NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Live Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC vs KBFC

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 18:48 IST
NorthEast United welcome three-time ISL finalists Kerala Blasters to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Asam for yet another enthralling fixture of the Indian Super League.
The highlanders have endured a disastrous start to the campaign as they have lost all four games they have played in this season.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
NEUFC will look for their first win of the campaign after a horrendous start to the season.
They will be hoping for a turnaround when the team from Kerala visit Assam.
On the other hand, Kerala have managed to register a solitary win in this year’s edition of the ISL, triumphing 3-1 over East Bengal FC in their opening fixture. They have gone on to lose the following three games aginst ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s men will eye a turnaround in fortunes when they face NEUFC.
On what date will ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on November 5, Saturday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?
The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?
The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?
NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?
NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible XIs
NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: MIrshad Michu, Gaurav Bora, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jithin M.S, Matt Derbyshire
Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos
