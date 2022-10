ISL 2022-23: A look at The Full Schedule of 11 Indian Super League Teams

India’s football fiesta is back as the ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to begin from October 7 in Kochi. Hosts Kerala Blasters will clash against East Bengal in the tournament opener and this time the Blasters will have the Manjappada Army behind them as the league transitions back to the home-and-away format after a hiatus of two years after being played in a bio-bubble in Goa since the pandemic.

Last season, Jamshedpur FC were crowned champions of ISL after defeating the Kerala Blasters in the final, while Hyderabad FC lifted the League Shield. Teams would have chalked out their plans to dethrone Jamshedpur FC and reign supreme in the coveted league in this edition. The clubs have made major changes, with past champions Bengaluru, Mumbai City, and Chennaiyin all fielding fresh teams this season.

In the league phase, each of the 11 clubs will play a total of 20 matches, ten at home and 10 away, like they did last season. The ISL 2022-23 league phase will span from Oct 7 to Feb 26th, followed by the playoffs and final. The playoffs, semi-finals and the final frontier will all take place in March.

With the tournament just on the horizon, let’s take a look at the complete schedule for all the teams in the Indian Super League:

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Oct 11, 2022, Tue - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Odisha

Oct 22 2022, Sat - 17:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Jamshedpur FC

Oct 30, 2022, Sun - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United

Nov 3, 2022, Thu - 19:30 IST, Goa, Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2022, Wed - 20:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad

Nov 19 2022, Sat - 17:30 IST, Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC

Nov 27, 2022, Sun - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs SC East Bengal

Dec 4, 2022, Sun - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Kerala Blasters

Dec 8, 2022, Thu - 19:30 IST, Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC

Dec 17, 2022, Sat - 17:30 IST, Bangalore, Bengaluru Vs Jamshedpur FC

Dec 22, 2022, Thu - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Goa

Jan 3, 2023, Tue - 19:30 IST, Kochi Kerala, Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC

Jan 7, 2023, Sat - 17:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 13, 2023, Fri - 19:30 IST, Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC

Jan 18, 2023, Wed - 20:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru

Jan 27, 2023, Fri - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City

Feb 4, 2023, Sat - 19:30 IST, Guwahati, NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC

Feb 9, 2023, Thu - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Feb 18, 2023, Sat - 17:30 IST, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Jamshedpur FC

Feb 22, 2023, Wed - 20:30 IST, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vs Jamshedpur FC

MUMBAI CITY FC

Oct 9, 2022, Sun - 19:30 IST, Pune, Hyderabad Vs Mumbai City

Oct 15, 2022, Sat - 19:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Odisha

Oct 22 2022, Sat - 17:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Jamshedpur FC

Oct 28, 2022, Fri - 19:30 IST, Kochi, Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City

Nov 6 2022, Sun - 19:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Nov 12, 2022, Sat - 19:30 IST, Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City

Nov 17 2022, Thu - 19:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Bengaluru

Nov 25, 2022, Fri - 19:30 IST, Guwahati, NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City

Dec 1 2022, Thu - 19:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Goa

Dec 16, 2022, Fri - 19:30 IST, Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Mumbai City

Dec 24 2022, Sat - 17:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 2 2023, Mon - 19:30 IST, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vs Mumbai City

Jan 8, 2023, Sun - 19:30 IST, Mumbai Mumbai, City Vs Kerala Blasters

Jan 14, 2023, Sat - 19:30 IST, Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City

Jan 19 2023, Thu - 19:30 IST, Mumbai Mumbai, City Vs NorthEast United

Jan 27, 2023, Fri - 19:30 IST, Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City

Feb 4, 2023, Sat - 17:30 IST, Mumbai Mumbai, City Vs Hyderabad

Feb 11, 2023, Sat - 17:30 IST, Goa Goa Vs Mumbai City

Feb 15, 2023, Wed - 19:30 IST, Bangalore, Bengaluru Vs Mumbai City

Feb 19, 2023, Sun - 19:30 IST, Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs SC East Bengal

BENGALURU FC

Oct 8, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs NorthEast United

Oct 14 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Chennai Chennaiyin FC Vs Bengaluru

Oct 22, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru

Oct 27, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Bengaluru

Nov 11, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs SC East Bengal

Nov 17 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai Mumbai City Vs Bengaluru

Nov 26, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Goa Goa Vs Bengaluru

Dec 3, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 11, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru

Dec 17, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Jamshedpur FC

Dec 23, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Hyderabad

Dec 30, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata SC East Bengal Vs Bengaluru

Jan 6, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru

Jan 14, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Odisha

Jan 18, 2023, Wed - 20:30 (IST), Jamshedpur Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru

Jan 28, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin FC

Feb 5, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru

Feb 11, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 15, 2023, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Mumbai City

Feb 23, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Goa

KERALA BLASTERS

Oct 7, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs SC East Bengal

Oct 16 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Oct 23, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Kerala Blasters

Oct 28, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City

Nov 5, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters

Nov 13, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Goa

Nov 19, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad Hyderabad Vs Kerala Blasters

Dec 4, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Jamshedpur Jamshedpur FC Vs Kerala Blasters

Dec 11, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru

Dec 19, 2022, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Chennai Chennaiyin FC Vs Kerala Blasters

Dec 26, 2022, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha

Jan 3, 2023, Tue - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC

Jan 8, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters

Jan 22, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Goa Goa Vs Kerala Blasters

Jan 29, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United

Feb 3, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata SC East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 7, 2023, Tue - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin FC

Feb 11, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 18, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 26, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad

ATK MOHUN BAGAN

Oct 10, 2022, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC

Oct 16 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Oct 29, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs SC East Bengal

Nov 6 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai Mumbai City Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Nov 10, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United

Nov 20 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Goa Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Nov 26, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad

Dec 3, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 8, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC

Dec 15 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 24 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 28, 2022, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Goa

Jan 14, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City

Jan 21, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Chennai Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Jan 28, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha

Feb 5, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru

Feb 9, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Jamshedpur Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Feb 14, 2023, Tue - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad Hyderabad Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Feb 18, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 25, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata SC East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ODISHA FC

Oct 11, 2022, Tue - 19:30 (IST), Jamshedpur Jamshedpur FC Vs Odisha

Oct 15, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai Mumbai City Vs Odisha

Oct 23, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Kerala Blasters

Oct 27, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Bengaluru

Nov 5 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Hyderabad Hyderabad Vs Odisha

Nov 18, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata SC East Bengal Vs Odisha

Nov 24, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Chennaiyin FC

Dec 2, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs NorthEast United

Dec 10, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Goa Goa Vs Odisha

Dec 15 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 26, 2022, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha

Jan 2 2023, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Mumbai City

Jan 7, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs SC East Bengal

Jan 14, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs Odisha

Jan 28, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha

Feb 2, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Chennai Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha

Feb 6, 2023, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Goa

Feb 10, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Hyderabad

Feb 17, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Odisha

Feb 22, 2023, Wed - 20:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs Jamshedpur FC

FC GOA

Oct 12, 2022, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Goa

Oct 21, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Goa

Oct 29, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Goa

Nov 3, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC

Nov 13, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi, Kerala Blasters Vs Goa

Nov 20 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Nov 26, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Bengaluru

Dec 1, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Goa

Dec 10, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Odisha

Dec 17, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs NorthEast United

Dec 22, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Goa

Dec 28, 2022, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Goa

Jan 5, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Hyderabad

Jan 15 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati, NorthEast United Vs Goa

Jan 22, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Kerala Blasters

Jan 26, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs SC East Bengal

Feb 6, 2023, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vs Goa

Feb 11, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Mumbai City

Feb 16, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC

Feb 23, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore, Bengaluru Vs Goa

CHENNAIYIN FC

Oct 10, 2022, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC

Oct 14 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Chennai,Chennaiyin FC Vs Bengaluru

Oct 21, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Goa

Nov 4, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC

Nov 12 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City

Nov 19 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC

Nov 24, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vs Chennaiyin FC

Dec 3 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad

Dec 10, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati, NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC

Dec 19, 2022, Mon - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Kerala Blasters

Dec 24 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 7, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 12, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 21, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Jan 28, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Bangalore, Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin FC

Feb 2, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha

Feb 7, 2023, Tue - 19:30 (IST), Kochi, Kerala Blasters Vs Chennaiyin

Feb 12, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs SC East Bengal

Feb 16, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Chennaiyin

Feb 24 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs NorthEast United

HYDERABAD FC

Oct 9, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Pune, Hyderabad Vs Mumbai City

Oct 13, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati, NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad

Oct 22, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru

Oct 29, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Goa

Nov 5, 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Odisha

Nov 9, 2022, Wed - 20:30 (IST), Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad

Nov 19, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Kerala Blasters

Nov 26, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad

Dec 3 2022, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad

Dec 9, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs SC East Bengal

Dec 23, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore, Bengaluru Vs Hyderabad

Dec 29, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs NorthEast United

Jan 5, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs Hyderabad

Jan 12, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Chennaiyin FC

Jan 20, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Hyderabad

Feb 4, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs Hyderabad

Feb 10, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vs Hyderabad

Feb 14, 2023, Tue - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Feb 18, 2023, Sat - 17:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs Jamshedpur FC

Feb 26, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi, Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad

SC EAST BENGAL

Oct 7, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kochi, Kerala Blasters Vs SC East Bengal

Oct 12, 2022, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Goa

Oct 20 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati, NorthEast United Vs SC East Bengal

Oct 29, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs SC East Bengal

Nov 4, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC

Nov 11, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore, Bengaluru Vs SC East Bengal

Nov 18, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Odisha

Nov 27, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur FC Vs SC East Bengal

Dec 9, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad, Hyderabad Vs SC East Bengal

Dec 16, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Mumbai City

Dec 30, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Bengaluru

Jan 7, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar, Odisha Vs SC East Bengal

Jan 13, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC

Jan 20, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Hyderabad

Jan 26, 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Goa, Goa Vs SC East Bengal

Feb 3, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters

Feb 8, 2023, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs NorthEast United

Feb 12, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Chennai, Chennaiyin FC Vs SC East Bengal

Feb 19, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai, Mumbai City Vs SC East Bengal

Feb 25, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata, SC East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

NORTH EAST UNITED

Oct 8, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Bangalore Bengaluru Vs NorthEast United

Oct 13, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad

Oct 20 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs SC East Bengal

Oct 30, 2022, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Jamshedpur Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United

Nov 5, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters

Nov 10, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United

Nov 25, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City

Dec 2, 2022, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Bhubaneswar Odisha Vs NorthEast United

Dec 10, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC

Dec 17, 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Goa Goa Vs NorthEast United

Dec 24 2022, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 29, 2022, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Hyderabad Hyderabad Vs NorthEast United

Jan 6, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru

Jan 15 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Goa

Jan 19 2023, Thu - 19:30 (IST), Mumbai Mumbai City Vs NorthEast United

Jan 29, 2023, Sun - 19:30 (IST), Kochi Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United

Feb 4, 2023, Sat - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC

Feb 8, 2023, Wed - 19:30 (IST), Kolkata SC East Bengal Vs NorthEast United

Feb 17, 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Guwahati NorthEast United Vs Odisha

Feb 24 2023, Fri - 19:30 (IST), Chennai Chennaiyin FC Vs NorthEast United

