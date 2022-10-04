ISL 2022-23: All You Need to Know About Indian Super League's Ninth Season

The ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to start from October 7. Kolkata giants East Bengal will be up against Kerala Blasters in the inaugural match of the ISL 2022-23 season. The opening match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. After a gap of two seasons, ISL is will be back this time with its original home-away format. Apart from the re-introduction of the home-away format, eliminators will also take place this season for the first time.

Schedule

Defending champions Hyderabad FC will start their ISL campaign with a match against Mumbai City FC on October 9. The game between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Jamshedpur FC, who clinched the League Shield last season, will take on Odisha FC in their first match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The electrifying Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played on October 29 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The two teams will face each other in the return leg on February 25.

After the completion of league stage matches, two eliminators will be played. The semi-final will also be played on home-away basis. The eliminators, semi-finals and final match are slated to be played in March next year.

Format

The eleven teams will face each other twice at the league stage. After the completion of the league stage, the top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between third and sixth spots will feature in the eliminators to determine the remaining two spots at the last-four stage.

Live streaming and telecast

ISL matches in the 2022-23 season will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The games can also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Defending champions

Hyderabad FC had defeated Kerala Blasters in the final to win their maiden ISL title last season. The game had ended 1-1 after the extra time and Hyderabad FC emerged victorious in the penalty shoot-out. Hyderabad FC had claimed 38 points from 20 matches to finish the league stage at second spot.

