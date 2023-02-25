ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 2-0 to Keep Unbeaten Kolkata Derby Run Going

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. Slavko Damjanovic and Dimitri Petratos scored the goals to help ATKMB finish third position in the Indian Super League points table, their eighth straight Kolkata derby in all competitions.

ATKMB were on the attack from the word go as EBFC reeled under the prospect of immediate bombardment. In the fifth minute, Pritam Kotal flared his shot over the post as a Dimitri Petratos corner pinged around the penalty box and went to him at the far post.

National Badminton Tournament: Kidambi Advances But Prannoy Crashes Out

Advertisement

In the 12th minute mark, the Mariners were pilling on the pressure as Jerry Lalrinzuala brought down Federico Gallego on the edge of the penalty box but the referee waved play on. Seconds later, Lalchungnunga illegally brought tackled Ashique Kuruniyan. The referee could not look away any longer and blew his whistle. Petratos’s effort though whizzed over the bar.

East Bengal had a golden chance to get a goal as Mobashir Rahman, on getting the ball from the keeper, sent a piercing through ball for VP Suhair in the 17th minute. He shuffled past Subhasish Bose but slipped at the crucial moment of taking a shot on goal.

The game was getting more and more physical with challenges getting desperate by the minute.

In the 28th minute, Suhair slipped in Naorem Singh but his shot sailed just over the bar. Barely five minutes later Suhair’s fizzed cross was inches over Cleiton Silva’s head.

Asish Rai in the responding move, pranced his way from the right into the middle of the field to let loose a ferocious shot that would have been a regular save for Kamaljit Singh goal. A deflection off Sarthak Golui made it difficult for the East Bengal keeper but he got behind the shot rather easily in the 34th.

With halftime approaching, the game again got heated with Suhair, Bourmous and Alex Lima going into the referee’s book.

Advertisement

The second half resumed with ATK Mohun Bagan again on the attack.

In the 49th minute, Ashique made a darting run down from left in-field as he slickly slipped in Petratos. The Aussie forward placed the ball past an onrushing Kamaljit as his effort trickled off the upright and was promptly cleared.

ATKMB were on the front foot as they threw bodies forward to get a goal from corners but in the 61st minute, EBFC sprung a surprise counter-attack with Cleiton and Jake Jervis leading the line. Jervis was played in behind by Cleiton as his sliced shot was well wide.

Advertisement

In the 68th minute, Slavko Damjanovic made the most telling touch of the game.

Petratos’s corner directed at the near post was flicked on by Manvir with a cheeky back heel. The ball fell to Slavko as he tried to head it but his effort hit the post and fell kindly to his feet as he slotted it in from the inches out. The Serbian gladly received a yellow card for removing his jersey.

National Hockey Championship: Maharashtra to Face MP in Final

Advertisement

Cleiton too went into the referee’s book after his furious reaction for not getting a free-kick once he went down from a Subhasish challenge.

The game came to a strolling pace as both teams looked reserved to their fate, especially the East Bengal players.

After substitute Kiyan Nassiri fumbled a golden chance a minute earlier, but his shot was parried straight to Petratos, who slotted it home to double the scoreline in the 90th minute.

Read all the Latest Sports News here