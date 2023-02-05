ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: BFC Beat ATKMB 2-1

Dimitri Petratos bagged a late consolation for the hosts as his stoppage time goal cut the mariners’ deficit in half, but it ultimately proved to be too little too late as the blues picked up three crucial points on the road.

ATK Mohun Bagan welcome Bengaluru FC to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for a blockbuster encounter in the Indian Super League.

The mariners come into the game with 27 points in 15 games and are placed fourth in the league. They have picked up eight wins while drawing three games and losing on four other occasions.

While the blues have 22 points from 16 games thanks to their seven wins and the solitary draw. They have slumped to a defeat eight times this season.

ATKMB won their previous outing against Odisha FC 2-0 and will be looking to continue in the same vein as the team from Karnataka come to visit.

Bengaluru FC have strung a couple of good performances together to win four on the trot. The got the better of Chennaiyin FC in their previous fixture in a 3-1 win.

The result of the encounter will have a huge bearing on the league table and ultimately he qualification race. Both teams will be looking to earn the crucial three points on offer when they take the field on Sunday.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played on February 5, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal.

At what time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

