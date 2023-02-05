ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: BFC Beat ATKMB 2-1

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 23:54 IST
Kolkata, India
Bengaluru FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata thanks to strikes from Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna as Simon Grayson’s side reached the sixth position in the Indian Super League table.
It was Bengaluru’s fifth win on the trot as they moved into the championship playoff bracket. Read More
GOAL!
Dimitri Petratos halves his teams’ arrears as his strike from outside the box finds its way into the net following a deflection off BFC defender Costa.
ATKMB 1-2 BFC
GOAL!
Roy Krishna strikes to put the result beyond doubt as he rolls the ball in fro close range
ATKMB 0-2 BFC
The home team are trying desperately to draw level late on in the game.
But, the frustration seems to be growing as BFC are happy to hold on to the ball considering their position of advantage.
GOAL!
Javi Hernandez gives the visitors the lead.
Roshan pings in a cross from the left towards the edge of the box and the Spaniard catches the ball sweetly to find the back of the net with a thunderous volley.
ATKMB 0-1 BFC
Liston Colaco tries his luck from outside the box as he unleashes a powerful shot with his left foot.
However, his effort is straight at the keeper and Gurpreet deals with it by tipping it over the bar.
Sivasakthi has a chance to put his side ahead as the ball falls kindly to him after the ATKMB custodian fails to deal with a cross into the box efficiently.
He takes a wild swing at the ball with his left, but doesn’t catch it as he would have liked.
Bengaluru FC are pushing upfield trying to crack open the home side’s defence, which has held up really well on the evening, barring the one glaring error in the first half.
The mariners have a chance as the ball falls to Gallego following a poor clearance from the BFC defence.
The Uruguayan takes a swing at it but his attempt misses the target.
The teams are trying to establish a foothold in the game in the second period of the game.
Bengaluru FC have a chance early in the second half as the ball falls kindly to Sivasakthi in the middle of the box.
He takes a swing at it, but he ball takes a deflection off an ATKMB defender and goes out for a corner.
SECOND HALF!
The visitors get the second half of the game underway with both teams still looking to open the scoring.
ATKMB 0-0 BFC
The visitors move the ball ahead in search of finding the opener before the break, but the ATKMB defence holds its shape well to make it difficult for BFC to get a shot away.
Petratos is played through with a brilliant ball and the Australian does will to not stray offside.
But the delivery is a bit too quick for the forward to reach as he doesn’t manage to get the ball under control before it rolls out of play.
The mariners’ goalie Kaith makes an astounding save to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
Sivasakthi is played through on goal after some disastrous defending by the home side.
He takes a touch and possibly thinks about rounding the onrushing keeper before slotting the ball into an empty net, but Kaith thwarts the forward’s attempt with an outstretched arm while diving to his right.
ATKMB 0-0 BFC
BFC work the ball well to get into a dangerous area.
The ball is laid off to the onrushing Rohit from inside the box.
BFC’s no.18 opts for a shot from outside the box on the first time of asking and forces ATKMB custodian Vishal Kaith into a save.
The mariners have a free kick on the right flank.
They try to swing the ball into a dangerous area as Petratos lines up to take it, but the wall does its job and the ball goes out for a throw-in.
Aashish Rai goes for the spectacular.
The fullback tries his luck from way out as he connects well and his shot is on target.
But, the BFC custodian Gurpreet Singh is equal to the attempt and produces a save diving low to his left.
ATKMB 0-0 BFC
Javi has the chance to make the keeper work as he is presented with the ball just outside the box following some good link-up play by the visitors.
But, the Spaniard lashes at his shot and the ball flies high up over the bar.
Bengaluru are awarded a free kick in an advanced position as Javi Hernandez stands over the set piece.
His attempt crashes into the wall and ATK launch a counter. But, the reversal in play is dealt with by the Bengaluru defense as they get back in numbers.
Sivasakthi receives the ball out on the wing. He cuts in after selling a dummy and tries to get in further before pulling the trigger from outside the box.
However, his effort goes harmlessly wide.
ATKMB stopper back, Pritham Kotal, is shown a yellow card early in the game. The Mariners’ skipper has to go about the remaining 85 minutes cautiously now.
The home side are trying to stamp their mark on the game early on as they move the ball forward looking to progress into the danger area.
KICKOFF!
ATKMB get the ball rolling against BFC at the Salt Lake Stadium with an eye on the three points on offer.
ATKMB 0-0 BFC
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
The fixture is to be played at the Salk Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Dimitri Petratos bagged a late consolation for the hosts as his stoppage time goal cut the mariners’ deficit in half, but it ultimately proved to be too little too late as the blues picked up three crucial points on the road.
ATK Mohun Bagan welcome Bengaluru FC to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for a blockbuster encounter in the Indian Super League.
The mariners come into the game with 27 points in 15 games and are placed fourth in the league. They have picked up eight wins while drawing three games and losing on four other occasions.
While the blues have 22 points from 16 games thanks to their seven wins and the solitary draw. They have slumped to a defeat eight times this season.
ATKMB won their previous outing against Odisha FC 2-0 and will be looking to continue in the same vein as the team from Karnataka come to visit.
Bengaluru FC have strung a couple of good performances together to win four on the trot. The got the better of Chennaiyin FC in their previous fixture in a 3-1 win.
The result of the encounter will have a huge bearing on the league table and ultimately he qualification race. Both teams will be looking to earn the crucial three points on offer when they take the field on Sunday.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played on February 5, Sunday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal.
At what time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC begin?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 5.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
