Home / News / Football / ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: BFC Beat ATKMB 2-1
ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: BFC Beat ATKMB 2-1

ISL 2022-23, ATKMB vs BFC Highlights: Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna found the bakc of the net as Bengaluru FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 23:54 IST

Kolkata, India

Bengaluru FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata thanks to strikes from Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna as Simon Grayson’s side reached the sixth position in the Indian Super League table.

It was Bengaluru’s fifth win on the trot as they moved into the championship playoff bracket. Read More

Feb 05, 2023 21:29 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: FULLTIME!; BFC Beat ATKMB 2-1

FULLTIME!
Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna scored as Bengaluru FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the Indian Super League.
Dimitri Petratos netted for the home team to cut the deficit in half, but it was too little too late as the visitors claimed the three points on offer.
ATKMB 1-2 BFC
Feb 05, 2023 21:27 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 90+2 ' GOAL! Petratos pulls one back; ATKMB 1-2 BFC

GOAL!

Dimitri Petratos halves his teams’ arrears as his strike from outside the box finds its way into the net following a deflection off BFC defender Costa.

ATKMB 1-2 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 21:23 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 90+1 ' GOAL! BFC Strike; ATKMB 0-2 BFC

GOAL!

Roy Krishna strikes to put the result beyond doubt as he rolls the ball in fro close range

ATKMB 0-2 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 21:15 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 82' ATK trying to draw level; ATKMB 0-1 BFC

The home team are trying desperately to draw level late on in the game.

But, the frustration seems to be growing as BFC are happy to hold on to the ball considering their position of advantage.

Feb 05, 2023 21:08 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 77' GOAL! BFC Score; ATKMB 0-1 BFC

GOAL!

Javi Hernandez gives the visitors the lead.

Roshan pings in a cross from the left towards the edge of the box and the Spaniard catches the ball sweetly to find the back of the net with a thunderous volley.

ATKMB 0-1 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 21:03 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 74' Gurpreet saves; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Liston Colaco tries his luck from outside the box as he unleashes a powerful shot with his left foot.

However, his effort is straight at the keeper and Gurpreet deals with it by tipping it over the bar.

Feb 05, 2023 21:02 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 72' BFC chance; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Sivasakthi has a chance to put his side ahead as the ball falls kindly to him after the ATKMB custodian fails to deal with a cross into the box efficiently.

He takes a wild swing at the ball with his left, but doesn’t catch it as he would have liked.

Feb 05, 2023 21:00 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 63' BFC pushing up; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Bengaluru FC are pushing upfield trying to crack open the home side’s defence, which has held up really well on the evening, barring the one glaring error in the first half.

Feb 05, 2023 20:53 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 59' ATKMB chance; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The mariners have a chance as the ball falls to Gallego following a poor clearance from the BFC defence.

The Uruguayan takes a swing at it but his attempt misses the target.

 

Feb 05, 2023 20:47 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 51' Both teams fighting it out; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The teams are trying to establish a foothold in the game in the second period of the game.

Feb 05, 2023 20:36 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 47' BFC chance; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Bengaluru FC have a chance early in the second half as the ball falls kindly to Sivasakthi in the middle of the box.

He takes a swing at it, but he ball takes a deflection off an ATKMB defender and goes out for a corner.

Feb 05, 2023 20:34 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: SECOND HALF! ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

SECOND HALF!

The visitors get the second half of the game underway with both teams still looking to open the scoring.

ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 20:20 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: HALFTIME! ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

HALFTIME!
The referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to a close and the teams head into the tunnel with the scores all level at the interval.
ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 20:16 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 44' Bengaluru surge upfield ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The visitors move the ball ahead in search of finding the opener before the break, but the ATKMB defence holds its shape well to make it difficult for BFC to get a shot away.

Feb 05, 2023 20:11 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 38' ATK chance ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Petratos is played through with a brilliant ball and the Australian does will to not stray offside.

But the delivery is a bit too quick for the forward to reach as he doesn’t manage to get the ball under control before it rolls out of play.

Feb 05, 2023 20:03 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 31' Kaith with a big save ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The mariners’ goalie Kaith makes an astounding save to keep the scoreboard from ticking.

Sivasakthi is played through on goal after some disastrous defending by the home side.

He takes a touch and possibly thinks about rounding the onrushing keeper before slotting the ball into an empty net, but Kaith thwarts the forward’s attempt with an outstretched arm while diving to his right.

ATKMB 0-0 BFC

 

Feb 05, 2023 19:59 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 29' BFC shoot ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

BFC work the ball well to get into a dangerous area.

The ball is laid off to the onrushing Rohit from inside the box.

BFC’s no.18 opts for a shot from outside the box on the first time of asking and forces ATKMB custodian Vishal Kaith into a save.

Feb 05, 2023 19:55 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 24' ATKMB free kick ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The mariners have a free kick on the right flank.

They try to swing the ball into a dangerous area as Petratos lines up to take it, but the wall does its job and the ball goes out for a throw-in.

Feb 05, 2023 19:51 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 19' Rai shoots! ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Aashish Rai goes for the spectacular.

The fullback tries his luck from way out as he connects well and his shot is on target.

But, the BFC custodian Gurpreet Singh is equal to the attempt and produces a save diving low to his left.

ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 19:46 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 14' Bengaluru chance; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Javi has the chance to make the keeper work as he is presented with the ball just outside the box following some good link-up play by the visitors.

But, the Spaniard lashes at his shot and the ball flies high up over the bar.

Feb 05, 2023 19:42 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 11' BFC free kick; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Bengaluru are awarded a free kick in an advanced position as Javi Hernandez stands over the set piece.

His attempt crashes into the wall and ATK launch a counter. But, the reversal in play is dealt with by the Bengaluru defense as they get back in numbers.

Feb 05, 2023 19:39 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 7' BFC shoot; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Sivasakthi receives the ball out on the wing. He cuts in after selling a dummy and tries to get in further before pulling the trigger from outside the box.

However, his effort goes harmlessly wide.

Feb 05, 2023 19:37 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 5' Pritham sees yellow; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

ATKMB stopper back, Pritham Kotal, is shown a yellow card early in the game. The Mariners’ skipper has to go about the remaining 85 minutes cautiously now.

Feb 05, 2023 19:35 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: 2' ATKMB start positively ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

The home side are trying to stamp their mark on the game early on as they move the ball forward looking to progress into the danger area.

Feb 05, 2023 19:31 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: KICKOFF! ; ATKMB 0-0 BFC

KICKOFF!

ATKMB get the ball rolling against BFC at the Salt Lake Stadium with an eye on the three points on offer.

ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Feb 05, 2023 19:27 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: Sivasakthi Awarded Emerging Player of the Month for January and fans' goal of the week

Feb 05, 2023 18:46 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: Starting Lineups

Feb 05, 2023 18:37 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: ATKMB vs BFC

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

The fixture is to be played at the Salk Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Dimitri Petratos bagged a late consolation for the hosts as his stoppage time goal cut the mariners’ deficit in half, but it ultimately proved to be too little too late as the blues picked up three crucial points on the road.

ALSO READ| Harry Kane Tops Tottenham’s All-time Goal Chart With Strike Against Manchester City

ATK Mohun Bagan welcome Bengaluru FC to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for a blockbuster encounter in the Indian Super League.

The mariners come into the game with 27 points in 15 games and are placed fourth in the league. They have picked up eight wins while drawing three games and losing on four other occasions.

While the blues have 22 points from 16 games thanks to their seven wins and the solitary draw. They have slumped to a defeat eight times this season.

ATKMB won their previous outing against Odisha FC 2-0 and will be looking to continue in the same vein as the team from Karnataka come to visit.

Bengaluru FC have strung a couple of good performances together to win four on the trot. The got the better of Chennaiyin FC in their previous fixture in a 3-1 win.

The result of the encounter will have a huge bearing on the league table and ultimately he qualification race. Both teams will be looking to earn the crucial three points on offer when they take the field on Sunday.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played on February 5, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal.

At what time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

