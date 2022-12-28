Home / News / Football / ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: Anwar Ali Equalizes for Goa; ATKMB 1-1 FCG
Live now

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: Anwar Ali Equalizes for Goa; ATKMB 1-1 FCG

ISL 2022-23, ATKMB vs FCG Live Score and Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League

copy-of-sports-2022-12-28t163824.281

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 20:08 IST

Kolkata, India

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan host FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on the 28th of December for yet another exciting encounter in the Indian Super League.

The Mariners come into the game paced fourth in the table with 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws in their eleven outings and have 20 points in their kitty. Read More

Dec 28, 2022 20:08 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 34' ATK free kick; ATKMB 1-1 FCG

Liston Colaco lines up to take a free kick from a good position outside the box.

But the forward smashes his shot over the bar.

Dec 28, 2022 19:58 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 25' GOAL! Goa Equalise; ATKMB 1-1 FCG

GOAL!

Edu Bedia’s brilliant free-kick into the box from the right is met by Anwar Ali, who gets a touch on the ball to put it past Vishal Kaith.

ATKMB 1-1 FCG

Advertisement
Dec 28, 2022 19:51 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 19' Rai on the run; ATKMB 1-0 FCG

Ashish Rai goes on a brilliant run as he breaks into the danger area and has a chance to shoot.

He opts to play the ball across looking to find a teammate, but there is no one at the end of it to push it into the net.

Dec 28, 2022 19:48 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 16' Possession changes hands ; ATKMB 1-0 FCG

Petratos does well to reclaim the ball at the centre of the park, but Goa thwart the home team’s advance quickly.

Dec 28, 2022 19:45 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 9' GOAL! Mariners Lead; ATKMB 1-0 FCG

GOAL!

Dimitri Petratos catches the Goan defence napping as he strikes the ball first time from a tight angle on the right.

The Australian manages to squeeze the ball past FCG custodian Dheeraj Singh at the near post.

ATKMB 1-0 FCG

 

Dec 28, 2022 19:43 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 7' Goa surge forward; ATKMB 0-0 FCG

Some good interplay between Brandon Fernandes and Gurrotxena sees the Indian in space.

He pulls the trigger from outside the box but doesn’t trouble Vishal Kaith between the posts.

Advertisement
Dec 28, 2022 19:37 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: 5' ATK on the ball ; ATKMB 0-0 FCG

Juan Ferrando’s men have started the game on an ambitious note as they surge forward in search of an early goal, much like they have done all season.

Boumous is presented with an opportunity within the box, but the Frenchman pulls his shot wide of the far post.

Dec 28, 2022 19:34 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: KICKOFF! ; ATKMB 0-0 FCG

KICKOFF!

ATK Mohun Bagan get the ball rolling at their home ground as they look to get back to winning ways against visitors Goa.

ATKMB 0-0 FCG

Dec 28, 2022 19:32 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: Hugo Boumous reunited as teams get their final touches in

Dec 28, 2022 18:46 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: FCG Starting Lineup

Dec 28, 2022 18:45 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: ATKMB Starting Lineup

Dec 28, 2022 18:43 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: ATKMB vs FCG

ATKMB come into the match placed fourth in the league with 20 points from 11 games, while the visitors from Goa currently are a place and a point behind the mariners on the standings table.

 

Dec 28, 2022 18:42 IST

ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: ATKMB vs FCG

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League game between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa.

The Mariners host the Gaurs at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata

Read more

Juan Ferrando’s men take on the Gaus in the game following their surprise defeat at the hands of NorthEast United FC in their previous game.

Wilmar Jordan’s solitary strike proved to be the difference as the Highlanders registered their first points of the season with their shock triumph over the Mariners.

The team from Kolkata will look to return to winning ways when they take on visitors FC Goa.

FCG, on the other hand come into the game unbeaten in their previous three outings as they managed to pull off a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur in their previous game.

ALSO READ| ‘The Goal is to Qualify For The Paris Olympics’: India Football Captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be played on December 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

TRENDING NEWS