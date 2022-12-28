ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: Anwar Ali Equalizes for Goa; ATKMB 1-1 FCG

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 20:08 IST
Kolkata, India
ATK Mohun Bagan host FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on the 28th of December for yet another exciting encounter in the Indian Super League.
The Mariners come into the game paced fourth in the table with 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws in their eleven outings and have 20 points in their kitty. Read More
Liston Colaco lines up to take a free kick from a good position outside the box.
But the forward smashes his shot over the bar.
GOAL!
Edu Bedia’s brilliant free-kick into the box from the right is met by Anwar Ali, who gets a touch on the ball to put it past Vishal Kaith.
ATKMB 1-1 FCG
Ashish Rai goes on a brilliant run as he breaks into the danger area and has a chance to shoot.
He opts to play the ball across looking to find a teammate, but there is no one at the end of it to push it into the net.
Petratos does well to reclaim the ball at the centre of the park, but Goa thwart the home team’s advance quickly.
GOAL!
Dimitri Petratos catches the Goan defence napping as he strikes the ball first time from a tight angle on the right.
The Australian manages to squeeze the ball past FCG custodian Dheeraj Singh at the near post.
ATKMB 1-0 FCG
Some good interplay between Brandon Fernandes and Gurrotxena sees the Indian in space.
He pulls the trigger from outside the box but doesn’t trouble Vishal Kaith between the posts.
Juan Ferrando’s men have started the game on an ambitious note as they surge forward in search of an early goal, much like they have done all season.
Boumous is presented with an opportunity within the box, but the Frenchman pulls his shot wide of the far post.
KICKOFF!
ATK Mohun Bagan get the ball rolling at their home ground as they look to get back to winning ways against visitors Goa.
ATKMB 0-0 FCG
ATKMB come into the match placed fourth in the league with 20 points from 11 games, while the visitors from Goa currently are a place and a point behind the mariners on the standings table.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League game between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa.
The Mariners host the Gaurs at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata
Juan Ferrando’s men take on the Gaus in the game following their surprise defeat at the hands of NorthEast United FC in their previous game.
Wilmar Jordan’s solitary strike proved to be the difference as the Highlanders registered their first points of the season with their shock triumph over the Mariners.
The team from Kolkata will look to return to winning ways when they take on visitors FC Goa.
FCG, on the other hand come into the game unbeaten in their previous three outings as they managed to pull off a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur in their previous game.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be played on December 28, Wednesday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
What time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa begin?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 28.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?
The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
