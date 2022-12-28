ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: Anwar Ali Equalizes for Goa; ATKMB 1-1 FCG

Juan Ferrando’s men take on the Gaus in the game following their surprise defeat at the hands of NorthEast United FC in their previous game.

Wilmar Jordan’s solitary strike proved to be the difference as the Highlanders registered their first points of the season with their shock triumph over the Mariners.

The team from Kolkata will look to return to winning ways when they take on visitors FC Goa.

FCG, on the other hand come into the game unbeaten in their previous three outings as they managed to pull off a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur in their previous game.

ALSO READ| ‘The Goal is to Qualify For The Paris Olympics’: India Football Captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be played on December 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest Sports News here