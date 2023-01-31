ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Appoint Albert Roca as Technical Consultant; Darren Caldeira to be Director of Football

Bengaluru FC have appointed former head coach Albert Roca as a Technical Consultant and former player Darren Caldeira, who worked as an expert for the Indian Super League (ISL), as the Director of Football, the club announced on Monday.

Roca who guided Bengaluru FC to the final in their first-ever ISL season in 2017-18 will return to the club in his new role. It is also a homecoming for Caldeira who played for the Blues from 2013 to 2015 and once again in the 2016-17 campaign.

“The Blues have appointed Albert Roca as Technical Consultant and Darren Caldeira as Director of Football. Welcome back, gentlemen!" Bengaluru FC informed in a tweet on Monday.

Roca also guided Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup final in 2016 and was later appointed as head coach of Hyderabad FC. However, he joined FC Barcelona even before taking charge of the team and will now once again work in Indian football.

Club owner and Director, Parth Jindal said, “We are thrilled to bring two former Bengaluru FC people back to the fold, as we look to restructure and take this club forward. Albert’s work with Bengaluru during his two seasons in charge was exceptional. Under him, we had one of the strongest squads and played arguably the most attractive football in the club’s history. His vision, network, experience and the fact that he knows this club, will be aspects that will help us immensely."

“In Darren, we have someone who is technically sound and has stayed connected very closely with the League in his previous role in broadcast. Importantly, having played for and won trophies with us, he is well aware of the mentality this club has been built on. I am confident that together, Albert and Darren - along with the rest of the team - will set us on track to being the football club we are capable of being, and beyond."

Spaniard Roca, who spent two seasons as coach of Bengaluru FC where he led the team to a historic AFC Cup final, and a Federation Cup title, will handle the reins with all things related to club philosophy and high performance.

“I am delighted to return to Bengaluru FC, which has been my first home and family in India. We achieved some great things together during my time at the club, and I was sad when circumstances forced me to return to Spain. But football has given us another chance, one that I am excited about, and looking forward to. The club and its fans have had a tough last few seasons, and the ownership and management are determined to make this right. And I will do my best to make it happen," Roca was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

Speaking on his appointment, Caldeira, who also holds an AFC B license, said, “It is both - an honour and a challenge — to return to Bengaluru FC where I’ve had some of my fondest memories as a player. I’ve got this chance to give back to the club in a different role and it is one that I am very excited about. There is also the added advantage of working with someone as experienced as Albert and together, we’re looking forward to taking our football club to newer heights."

