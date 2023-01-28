Home » News » Football » ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Storm Into Top Six With Convincing Win Over Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC Storm Into Top Six With Convincing Win Over Chennaiyin FC

Sivasakthi Narayanan netted a brace as Rohit Kumar scored another goal to help Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League

Advertisement

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 21:11 IST

Bengaluru, India

Sivasakthi Narayanan scored twice in Bengaluru FC's victory (FSDL Photo)
Sivasakthi Narayanan scored twice in Bengaluru FC's victory (FSDL Photo)

Bengaluru FC struck a massive blow to fellow playoff aspirants Chennaiyin FC, sealing three points with a 3-1 win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. The win, their fourth in a row, put them into the top six for the first time since Matchweek 2 of the season, and created a five-point cushion between themselves and Chennaiyin FC.

A first half full of errors allowed the home team to stamp their authority on the game. Sivasakthi Narayanan led the charge for Bengaluru FC, pouncing on a well weighted chip from Roy Krishna who was back defending a corner in the 15th minute. Sivasakthi began his run from his own half but used his pace and touch to set up a one-on-one with goalkeeper Samik Mitra, before slotting it into his near post.

Also Read | Australian Open Chief Advices Novak Djokovic’s Family to be ‘Careful’ After Russian Flag Controversy

Advertisement

Seven minutes later, Sivasakthi was lurking as Jiteshwor Singh fumbled a sideways pass in the centre of Chennaiyin FC’s defense. The forward was on hand to steal the ball, keep his composure, and chip it over the on-rushing keeper.

RELATED NEWS

Just past the half-hour mark, it was Rohit Kumar’s turn to do the same, as he intercepted Mitra’s feeble pass towards Julius Duker who was facing his own goal. After a brief tussle, Rohit emerged with the ball and passed it into the net from between Mitra’s legs as he rushed out. Not long after, Mitra’s fluffed clearance straight into Sivasakthi gave him the opportunity to complete a hat-trick, but the central defenders had tracked back to block him.

Chennaiyin FC came out for the second half with three personnel changes, a change in formation, and a lot more intent. One of the substitutes, Edwin Vanspaul, found himself free on the right side of the box after Jiteshwor won a midfield duel and played him in - he wrapped his left foot around the ball to curl it past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make it 3-1 in the 59th minute.

From there, the visitors applied plenty of pressure with two strikers up front, and Peter Sliskovic was on the end of one of the best chances created during that period, but kicked wide on the turn. A minute later, another loose ball fell for Vanspaul left-footed curler narrowly missed the post.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Doesn’t Surprise Anybody Anymore’: Atletico Hit Out at Real Madrid ‘Influence’ on Referees

Entering the final 15 minutes of the game, it was still Chennaiyin FC on top in the second half, and a quick move down the left allowed Ninthoi a free shot at the goal inside the box, but Sandhu’s reflex save kept Bengaluru FC’s lead intact.

Bengaluru FC’s only big chance of the half came in the 84th minute, when substitute Bruno Ramires’ first touch was a thundering volley that Mitra pushed away. A few more nervy moments came in stoppage time, but the Blues managed to hold on for a crucial result.

Advertisement

They moved into sixth place with 22 points, with a trip to ATK Mohun Bagan next on February 5. For Chennaiyin FC, it was a sixth consecutive game without a win after their 7-3 result against NorthEast United FC in December. They host Odisha FC on February 2 in what could become a must-win game.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: January 28, 2023, 21:11 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 21:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Jaws Drop Wearing Brown Saree And Nose Pin, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures Draped In The Six Yards

+10PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback With Pathaan, Naatu Naatu's Oscar Nomination And Other Big Entertainment News From This Week