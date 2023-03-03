ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC Start Brightly Against KBFC, Scores Level 0-0

By: Sports Desk
It’s all happening here at the Kanteerava, first Roy Krishna evades Mongil and can’t find his strike partner Siva Sakthi, then a teasing from Prabir is clearing by Nishu Kumar, the ball goes out for a corner, KBFC clear their lines but Javi gets to it although his shot goes astray.
Oh tempers flaring! Some pushing and shoving, a corner delivered for Kerala reaches the box but Farukh can’t get his timing right, and Blues survive, for now. Here’s the replay of that earlier chance for Krishna.
Bengaluru have begun their contest brighter, they have created a couple of good chances but Kerala Blasters are holding on for dear life. Something needs to change for Ivan’s side.
Great save from Gill, BFC should be 1-0 ahead! First Gill made a smart save from Krishna, the resulting delivery sees Krishna get his head onto the ball but he fails to hit the target. How did he miss that?
A reckless challenge from Leskovic, Krishna goes down all the BFC players surround the referee demanding a booking but the KBFC centre-back is very lucky to not go into the book.
Roy Krishna comes close again, a corner from Javi is defended by KBFC players but they can’t hold onto the ball, Prabir Das swings a delicious cross from the right which is met by Krishna but he can only hit the side netting from a narrow angle.
Kerala Blasters looking to make inroads in the fixture, they foray forward but Adrian Luna was in an offside position, a promising attack fizzes out.
Roy Krishna almost puts the ball in the back of the net, Javi gets fouled, delivers a free-kick that finds it way to Krishna the keeper Prabhsukhan Gill comes out to collect but gets clattered although the referee blows for a foul on the Blasters’ goalie. Phew!
An early freekick from Javi Hernandez sees Jovanovic get on the end of it, he heads narrowly wide and it’s an early warning for Kerala Blasters.
And we’re underway! Kerala Blasters get us underway, kicking off from right to left in their traditional yellow kit. The home side, in their blue kit. Hoping for a cracking contest!
Pre-match preps are done, players lining up, kick-off soon. Just moments away from live action.
Kerala Blasters signed Danish Farukh from Bengaluru, and he starts tonight against his former club. Lots of storylines tonight, like the two massive fanbases the West Block Blues up against the Manjjapada.
Bengaluru FC finishing up their preparations for the all-important clash against Kerala Blasters, kick-off will come your way shortly, it’s all to play for tonight at the Sree Kanteerava.
Kerala Blasters come into this match on a run of three back-to-back defeats. They will be hoping to make amends to that tonight, its not going to be easy though.
Both sets of players are looking fairly relaxed ahead of what could be the final game of the season for one of these sides.
Bengaluru FC fans ramp up the atmosphere! The Blues have some of the most passionate fans in India and the players were given a warm welcome ahead of their match against Kerala Blasters.
Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic has gone for a strong-looking playing XI tonight against Bengaluru who have won their last 8 league outings.
Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson has made two changes to his playing XI for the ISL playoff game against Kerala Blasters.
Javi Hernandez and Sandesh Jhinghan are back in the side.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ISL 2022-23 playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC. It’s the first playoff fixture, and only one team can advance to the semifinals, which one will it be? Stay tuned as we’ll take you through all the action from the Sree Kanteerava.
The Indian Super League returns on Friday with Bengaluru FC welcoming Kerala Blasters to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in what will be the first match of the ISL 2022-23 playoffs.
Both Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters will be hoping to advance to the semifinals but there can only be one winner tonight which will progress to the semis to take on either Mumbai City FC or Hyderabad FC.
Talking about the hosts first, Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru are in red-hot form coming into this fixture having won their last 8 league outings and they finished the league phase in fourth place, with 34 points from 20 games.
Led by the legendary striker Sunil Chhetri, the Blues have peaked at just the right time as they sealed their place in the playoffs and now they face a stern challenge in three-time finalists Kerala Blasters.
Coach Ivan Vukomanovic guided his team to the final last year, it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way but first, they will have to steer past Bengaluru.
The Blasters finished the league campaign in fifth place, they had a slight dip in form towards the end of the season having won just one of their last five games.
Now that the league season is done and dusted, we’re into the playoffs and the Tuskers have plenty of experience when it comes to the knockout games.
Both these clubs have some of the most passionate fans in India and it should be a lively atmosphere at the Kanteerava for what will be Bengaluru’s most important game of the season so far.
Expect fireworks then when Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters.
On what date will the Indian Super League match playoff between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?
The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played on March 4, Friday.
Where will the Indian Super League match playoff between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?
The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
At what time will the Indian Super League playoff match Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?
The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 4.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?
The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?
The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
