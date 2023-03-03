ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC Start Brightly Against KBFC, Scores Level 0-0

The Indian Super League returns on Friday with Bengaluru FC welcoming Kerala Blasters to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in what will be the first match of the ISL 2022-23 playoffs.

Both Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters will be hoping to advance to the semifinals but there can only be one winner tonight which will progress to the semis to take on either Mumbai City FC or Hyderabad FC.

Talking about the hosts first, Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru are in red-hot form coming into this fixture having won their last 8 league outings and they finished the league phase in fourth place, with 34 points from 20 games.

Led by the legendary striker Sunil Chhetri, the Blues have peaked at just the right time as they sealed their place in the playoffs and now they face a stern challenge in three-time finalists Kerala Blasters.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic guided his team to the final last year, it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way but first, they will have to steer past Bengaluru.

The Blasters finished the league campaign in fifth place, they had a slight dip in form towards the end of the season having won just one of their last five games.

Now that the league season is done and dusted, we’re into the playoffs and the Tuskers have plenty of experience when it comes to the knockout games.

Both these clubs have some of the most passionate fans in India and it should be a lively atmosphere at the Kanteerava for what will be Bengaluru’s most important game of the season so far.

Expect fireworks then when Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters.

On what date will the Indian Super League match playoff between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played on March 4, Friday.

Where will the Indian Super League match playoff between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the Indian Super League playoff match Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

The Indian Super League playoff match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

