ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC vs KBFC

Bengaluru FC will welcome Kerala Blasters FC to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for yet another exciting fixture in the Indian Super League.

The hosts come into the fixture with 25 points from 17 games. Simon Grayson’s men have registered 8 wins, a draw and 8 losses this season and find themselves in the seventh position ahead of kickoff against the tuskers.

BFC have hit a purple patch, having won all five of their previous outings. The Blues will hope to extend their run against te travelling Kochi-based unit.

KBFC on the other hand come into the game in Karnataka positioned third in the league after having amassed 31 points from 17 games. They have triumphed on ten occasions this season, with their most recent one coming against Chennaiyin FC in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Thomas Brdaric’s team from Tamil Nadu, and the team from Kerala will look to continue their streak.

The tuskers head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, has helmed his side to ten wins and a draw this campaign and will be looking to better the side’s winning record when they visit Bengaluru FC.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

