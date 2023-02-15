ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC Eye Playoffs, MCFC Aim for Invincibility

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 19:38 IST
Bengaluru, India
Bengaluru will aim to do what no team has been able to do so far, stopping Mumbai City. The home side get us underway. BFC in their dark blue kit, Mumbai City in their usual sky blue kit.
Big news coming out from Bengaluru, Greg Stewart appears to be walking gingerly, word is that he’s rolled his ankle while warmup. Will he be okay for the remaining games? This could be a huge blow for Des Buckingham. Hopefully we’ll get more updates on this one soon.
Mumbai City players looking in good spirits ahead of the clash versus Bengaluru. They might as well, winning the ISL shield takes some doing. Can they go one step further and do the ‘invincibles’ feat?
Bengaluru FC were the last side to defeat Mumbai City FC before they embarked on that surreal unbeaten run. Can they do it again? Or will Mumbai become the first ever ‘invincibles’ in ISL history? Only time will tell. Stick around for this cracking game, kick-off soon.
Mumbai City won their first trophy of the season last week as they defeated FC Goa to claim the ISL league winners’ shield. Can they go on an claim the ISL title as well? However, Buckingham’s side can also create history by becoming the first side to remain ‘invincible’ but Bengaluru stand in their way.
Sunil Chhetri takes on his former ISL club Mumbai City, the Indian striker plied his trade for Mumbai City before Bengaluru joined the ISL. Could he be the difference maker tonight?
Bengaluru FC are one of the five teams fighting it out for the playoffs berths. Sunil Chhetri’s side defeated fellow top six hopefuls ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters recently. Here’s what they need to do to make it through to the knockouts:
Bengaluru FC have named their lineup, Grayson has made 3 changes, Sunil Chhetri, Jovanovic and Suresh all come into the playing XI. New signing Ashish Jha is on the bench.
Mumbai City have announced their lineup for their trip to Bengaluru. Coach Des Buckingham has made just one change, captain Mourtada Fall returns to the lineup from the 5-3 win over Goa.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ISL 2022-23 fixture between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. We’ll take you through this match and bring all the live updates so stay tuned.
Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the Indian Super League 2022-23 moves to the business end of the campaign.
While Mumbai City have already won the ISL League winners shield having confirmed their place in the semifinals, Bengaluru have yet to seal their place in the playoffs.
The Blues will hope to edge closer to the next round and seal a place in the knockouts as they hope to overcome the Islanders’ juggernaut.
Des Buckingham’s side have not yet lost a single match this league campaign, and come into this fixture on the back of a 5-3 demolition of FC Goa.
On the other hand, Bengaluru have defeated fellow top-six hopefuls Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan in their past two games and come into this fixture in peak form.
While the Islanders are sitting pretty atop the league standings with 46 points in 18 games, Simon Grayson’s side is currently fifth in the table, with 28 points from 18 games.
Both sides will be looking to keep their winning momentum and given the recent form of these two clubs, fans can expect a goal-fest.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played?
The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played on February 15.
Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City be played?
The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru
At what time will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City begin?
The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 15.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City?
The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City?
The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
Read all the Latest Sports News here