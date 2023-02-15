ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC Eye Playoffs, MCFC Aim for Invincibility

Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the Indian Super League 2022-23 moves to the business end of the campaign.

While Mumbai City have already won the ISL League winners shield having confirmed their place in the semifinals, Bengaluru have yet to seal their place in the playoffs.

The Blues will hope to edge closer to the next round and seal a place in the knockouts as they hope to overcome the Islanders’ juggernaut.

Des Buckingham’s side have not yet lost a single match this league campaign, and come into this fixture on the back of a 5-3 demolition of FC Goa.

On the other hand, Bengaluru have defeated fellow top-six hopefuls Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan in their past two games and come into this fixture in peak form.

While the Islanders are sitting pretty atop the league standings with 46 points in 18 games, Simon Grayson’s side is currently fifth in the table, with 28 points from 18 games.

Both sides will be looking to keep their winning momentum and given the recent form of these two clubs, fans can expect a goal-fest.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played on February 15.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City begin?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru and Mumbai City will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

