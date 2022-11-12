ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC Return Home to Take on Mumbai City as Former Champions Face-off

On a uncharacteristically rainy night in the metropolitan city of Chennai, the home team took on Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC after a couple of weeks on tour.

As Chennai return homer after their trials in Kolkata where they beat East Bengal FC, Thomas Brdaric’s Chennaiying FC welcome the brilliant Mumbai outfit.

Fans flocking in despite the downpour harbour cherished memories of the first ever time the city played host to visiting Mumbai, headlined by Nicolas Anaelka in the very first edition of the Indian Super League. Elan Blumer and Co smashed five past the Maharashtra team as the Chennaiyin faithful rejoiced before returning home in jubilation.

Brdaric’s usual lineup was forced to be altered after the hero of the EBFC game Vafa picked up a second yellow on the night after celebrating his winning goal by revealing an undershirt that had a message of support for the women in his homeland, Iran.

Well done, Vafa! Some stories deserve to be told.

Ajith Kumar moved in to play as a makeshift center back as Akassh Sangwan, the full back who supplied Vafa with the assist for the winner takes his place on the right.

Abdenasser Khayati came in at left back as Brdaric intended to feature some attacking runs down the left.

While lining up against MCFC in pursuit of victory is by no means a guarantee with ther British man at the helm introducing some scintillating football to the Indian shores travels with his team looking to head back home with all three points on offer.

Of the 17 games that have been contested between the teams, six have gone in favour of Chennaiyin while MCFC hold the advantage in terms of this particular parameter with 8 victories, while three fixtures have ended in a draw.

CFC moved by the boisterous home support will be keen to imporove on the statistic as the game kicks off on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Starting XIs:

Chennaiyin FC - Debjit Majumder (GK), Fallou Diagne, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Anirudh Thapa (C), Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali.

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke (C), Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz.

