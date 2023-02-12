ISL 2022-23, Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: CFC 0-0 EBFC

Chennaiyin FC will take on East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League as the south Indian side welcome the Kolkata-based team to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The hosts are currently eighth in the league standings with 18 points from their 17 games so far this season. Thomas Brdaric’s men have won 4 games while drawing 6 and losing 7 fixtures.

In their previous outing, CFC went down 2-1 to Kerala Blasters despite taking the lead early on in the game through a brilliant goal from Dutchman Abdenasser El Khayati.

However, Adrian Luna and Rahul KP struck for Ivan Vukomanovic’s men to earn a come-from-behind victory.

The visiting torchbearers are below the Marina Machans in the table as they occupy the ninth position having collected 16 points in 17 outings.

Stephen Constantine’s men have registered 5 wins, a draw and 11 losses this campaign.

The team from West Bengal played out a 3-3 draw against bottom-placed NorthEast United in their previous fixture.

The team’s top-scorer Cleiton Silva netted twice for the torch bearers while Jake Jervis added the other in a game the Highlanders matched the red and gold brigade pound for pound to salvage a point at the Vivekanandha Yuba Bharathi Krirangan in Kolkata.

Both team will eye a win today at the Marina Arena.

