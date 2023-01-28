ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos Double Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Down Odisha FC 2-0

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. Dimitri Petratos netted a brace as ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the third position as Odisha slipped down to seventh in the Indian Super League points table.

The Mariners started the game positively, passing it around confidently.

In the third minute, Carl McHugh won the ball in mid-field with a well-timed challenge as the ball fell to Hugo Boumous, who spread it wide to Manvir Singh. The Indian forward sped down the right and crossed a wobbly ball into the middle. It landed somehow at the feet of Hugo but he failed to control the ball as Dimitri Petratos stepped up and slotted it past Amrinder Singh.

Also Read | ‘Doesn’t Surprise Anybody Anymore’: Atletico Hit Out at Real Madrid ‘Influence’ on Referees

Advertisement

Two minutes later, Manvir was again set free down the right as he drifted inwards but his shot was a weak attempt straight at the keeper.

In the 14th minute, Vishal Kaith almost cost the team after a sloppy pass in defence but managed to clear the danger just in time.

Ashique Kuruniyan raced down the left in the 16th minute in search of another goal but his shot was parried wide.

The game saw increasing ferocity of challenges as Odisha FC found it difficult to get a hold of the ball with ATK Mohun Bagan players being hounded and pressed madding fashion. They in turn failed to keep possession and make the most of whatever little they did manage.

As the half drew to a close, a war on the field unfolded. The mid-field battle had transmuted into all-out hostilities as the referee flashed a flurry of yellow cards.

After resumption, ATK Mohun Bagan looked to repeat their first-half feat of scoring early. Ashique Kuruniyan navigated his way into a dangerous position but his effort was off the mark.

Advertisement

In the 48th minute, Odisha FC sprung an attack from the right side as a deflected ball was picked up by Carlos Delgado in the middle but his long-range attempt was just wide.

Also Read | Australian Open Chief Advices Novak Djokovic’s Family to be ‘Careful’ After Russian Flag Controversy

With little to no end result from their attackers, Josep Gombau rang in the changes. It did not help with ATK Mohun Bagan pilling on the pressure.

Advertisement

The Mariners too missed their chances to double their lead through some poor shots and hurried efforts.

With the game lulling to a slumber, ATK Mohun Bagan doubled their lead in the 80th minute as Liston Colaco and Hugo combined to release Asish Rai in behind from the right, who in turn slotted in Petratos. The Australian made no mistake in front of the goal, managing to not stray offside by inches.

Four minutes later, Liston had a golden chance to score, after being fed by Federico Gallego, but his low shot hit the post.in the 89th minute, Gallego tried setting up McHugh but the former could not climb high enough to meet the ball with his head.

Advertisement

In the closing moments of the match, the tempers finally boiled over as Ashique Kuruniyan was shown a direct red card as he retaliated after a Carlos Delgado challenge.

Read all the Latest Sports News here