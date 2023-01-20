ISL 2022-23, East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score and Latest Updates: EBFC vs HFC

East Bengal FC host Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in yet another exciting Indian Super League fixture.

The torchbearers are currently placed ninth in the ISL table with 12 points from 13 games. Stephen Constantine’s men have registered four wins this season, while losing their other nine outings.

The Kolkata-based team suffered a 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their previous fixture. Cleiton Silva has been the shining light in an otherwise poor season for the torchbearers.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, come into the game and placed second in the league standings with 32 points from 14 games. The defending champions have earned 10 victories while suffering 2 draws and settling for a draw on two occasions.

Manolo Marquez’s men pulled off a draw against Chennaiyin FC in their previous encounter and will look to get back to winning ways against the yellow and gold army.

HFC are seven points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC, who have played a game more than the holders. Bart Ogbeche and co. will look to close the gap between the frontrunners and themselves as they take to the field in Kolkata on Friday.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will take place on January 20, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

