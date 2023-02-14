ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Highlights: HFC Beat ATKMB 1-0

Manolo Marquez brought out the ace up his sleeve in the final fifteen minutes of the game as he subbed in the Nigerian star forward, who netted his 61st goal in the ISL to clinch all three points for the defending champions and seal their place in the playoffs this season.

Receiving the ball outside the area, Ogbeche dropped a shoulder before creating some room to get the shot away. His low-kept attempt found the bottom left corner of the goalpost and gave the hosts the lead, which they would ultimately hold on to grab all pints on offer.

Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Hyderabad come into the game positioned in second place on the table with 36 points from 17 games with 11 wins and three draws and losses each.

The defending champions have sealed their progress to the playoffs and will seek to win their remaining games in order to take winning momentum into the all-important play-offs.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will want to win their game on the road to strengthen their bid for the playoffs.

The mariners come into the game, sitting fourth in the league standings, with 28 points from their 17 outings. They have won eight games this season while holding out for a draw on four occasions. They have slumped to a loss in five previous encounters.

The game is expected to be a good exhibition of football as Manolo Marques and Juan Ferrando will try everything at their disposal to get the better of each other when their teams meet at 7.30 pm on the 14th of February.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 14.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

