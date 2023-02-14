ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Highlights: HFC Beat ATKMB 1-0

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 21:50 IST
Hyderabad, India
Bart Ogbeche came off the bench to grab a late winner as he found the net in the 86th minute of the game to give hosts Hyderabad FC a 1-0 win over visitors ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.
The fourth official signals for five minutes to be added on at the end of regulation ninety.
Can the mariners pull one back here?
HFC 1-0 ATKMB
GOAL!
Bart Ogbeche nets.
The HFC striker receives the ball just outside the box and drops a shoulder to get into some free space.
He adjusts his footing before letting one fly into the bottom left corner of the net to send the Hyderabad faithful into a frenzy.
HFC 1-0 ATKMB
Kiyan carries the ball from near the halfway line on the counter and lays it off perfectly for Petratos, running by his side, and urges the Australian to shoot.
The forward obliges and shapes his body to shoot as he pulls the trigger.
But, HFC custodian Gurmeet Singh holds his ground and keeps the ball out.
Gallego picks out Aashish Rai’s run on the right into the box and switches play with a beautifully lofted ball from the left.
Rai stretches himself out to meet the ball, but he can’t keep his effort on target.
So close to a goal for the visitors.
The mariners link up well as the move the ball upfield and into the danger area.
Gallego tries to cut the ball back into the centre from the right, but his attempted cross is too close to the keeper, who collects it without any spills.
HFC 0-0 ATKMB
Hyderabad have a free kick from the right in an advanced position.
Yasir stands over the set piece before swinging a cross into the box.
Chianese gets his head to it, but his attempt is hit straight at the keeper, who collects the ball calmly.
Urged by the Hyderabadi support, the Nizams try to take the attack to the mariners who seem to be having a rather shaky stat to the second period, following their spirited performance in the first.
Manolo Marquez’ men have come into the second period of the game strongly as they have dominated the possession and seem to have a bit more penetration as well since the teams switched sided on the field.
The hosts have an opening to go ahead early in the second half but the ATKMB defensive unit have enough number behind the ball to block the incoming shot.
SECOND HALF!
HFC get the ball rolling for the second period of the game.
Both teams eyeing the all-important opening goal to tip the balance in their favour in this close encounter.
HFC 0-0 ATKMB
HALF TIME!
The referee blows his whistle to bring the first period to a close and the players head towards the tunnel with the scoreboard still at nil-nil.
HFC 0-0 ATKMB
Aashish Rai tries to pull his team ahead with an ambitious shot from outside the box.
But, the ATK full-back’s attempt lacks direction and it all ends up with a goal kick,
HFC have a chance to go ahead as Borja finds himself in a scoring position.
But, his shot is misplaced and mishit and the scoreboard remains the same after nearly 40 minutes of play.
Both teams seem to have found their rhythm and the fans are treated to some end-to-end action on the field.
ATK looking more and more settled on the ball as the half ticks on.
Manvir Singh is given the ball on the left and the winger takes a touch before lining himself up for a curler at the far post.
He hits it well, but the shot missed the target by a whisker.
Liston Colaco advances up the field on the right, before cutting in to get a sight of goal.
He makes space for himself and intends to curl one in at the far corner, but his left-footed shot is weak and awry as a good chance goes begging.
Hyderabad have a corner which is swung in by Chianese, but the ATK backline does its job well and the ball is cleared out of trouble.
ATK try to hit on the counter, but the shot at the end of it is blocked by Hitesh.
The visitors have grown in confidence as the first half has gone on.
The mariners are trying to press the Nizams out of possession in their own half, committing men forward.
Against the run of play, the ball falls to Dimitrios Petratos around 30m away from the post.
The Australian decides to get a shot away on the volley and does well to hit the ball sweetly and on target.
However, the attempt is straight at the HFC keeper Gurmeet Singh, who tips the ball over the bar.
Manolo Marquez’ men have come out of the block quickly as they seem to be dominating the possession stats in the opening minutes of the game.
HFC have begun on a positive not trying to pierce into the opposition half.
Yasir is afforded some space and has a sight of the goal from outside the danger are and decides to try his luck.
His well-hit shot travels goal-bound but the ATK keeper Vishal Kaith tips it away to produce the first save of the game.
KICK OFF!
ATK Mohun Bagan FC get things underway against Hyderabad FC.
HFC 0-0 ATKMB
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
The match is set to be played at the GMC Balayogi Satdium in Hyderabad.
Manolo Marquez brought out the ace up his sleeve in the final fifteen minutes of the game as he subbed in the Nigerian star forward, who netted his 61st goal in the ISL to clinch all three points for the defending champions and seal their place in the playoffs this season.
Receiving the ball outside the area, Ogbeche dropped a shoulder before creating some room to get the shot away. His low-kept attempt found the bottom left corner of the goalpost and gave the hosts the lead, which they would ultimately hold on to grab all pints on offer.
Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.
Hyderabad come into the game positioned in second place on the table with 36 points from 17 games with 11 wins and three draws and losses each.
The defending champions have sealed their progress to the playoffs and will seek to win their remaining games in order to take winning momentum into the all-important play-offs.
ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will want to win their game on the road to strengthen their bid for the playoffs.
The mariners come into the game, sitting fourth in the league standings, with 28 points from their 17 outings. They have won eight games this season while holding out for a draw on four occasions. They have slumped to a loss in five previous encounters.
The game is expected to be a good exhibition of football as Manolo Marques and Juan Ferrando will try everything at their disposal to get the better of each other when their teams meet at 7.30 pm on the 14th of February.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?
The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 14.
Where will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?
The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.
At what time will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?
The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 14.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?
The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?
The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
