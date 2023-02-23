ISL 2022-23: In a League of Their Own; a Season of Records for Mumbai City FC

Football fans in India have witnessed history this season as Mumbai City FC, under the tutelage of Des Buckingham, has pulled off a remarkable feat that will go down in the annals of Indian football. With their free-flowing football, unwavering focus, and relentless drive for excellence, Mumbai City have won the prestigious ISL League Winner’s Shield, for clinching the top spot in the league table. But that’s not all, they have also made their mark by breaking numerous records on their road to glory, creating a new standard of excellence for future teams to follow.

Let’s dive into the remarkable records that are now etched to the name of The Islanders by Mumbai City FC, and the unforgettable moments that have defined their incredible journey.

The first team to win two ISL League Winners’ Shields

After winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield for the first time in 2020-21 season, Mumbai City got their hands the Shield for the second time in 2022-23 - no other club has lifted the Shield twice.

An unprecedented 46 points in a single ISL season

With 46 points in the league stage, with 14 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses, Mumbai City set a new all-time league record and dethroned previous holders Jamshedpur FC who had secured 43 points in the 2021-22 season. The Islanders secured the record with a landmark 5-3 victory away from home against FC Goa.

Longest winning streak: 11 games

On 27 January 2023, the Islanders recorded their 11th successive win, defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1. This sensational streak began on 12 November 2022 with a stunning comeback win, defeating Chennaiyin FC 6-2, and it continued for nearly three months until Mumbai City’s winning momentum was halted by a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC.

Longest unbeaten streak: 18 games

From the thrilling 3-3 draw in their opener against Hyderabad FC to the iconic 5-3 win against FC Goa that sealed the league title, Mumbai City went 18 matches unbeaten, untouched - an all-time ISL record and one that would take something to be toppled. Unfortunately for the Islanders, their dream run and a shot at becoming Indian football’s first ‘Invincibles’ was halted by Bengaluru FC in their penultimate game of the season.

Most goals in a single season: 54

Des Buckingham has got the Islanders singing from the same hymn sheet with Mumbai City showcasing a brand of relentless attacking and attractive football. The returns are there for everyone to see as the Islanders notched up 54 goals - the most by any club in a single ISL season, beating the previous record of 51 set by FC Goa in 2019-20.

Most goals by Indians: 25

Forming the backbone of the Islanders’ squad is a young, talented Indian core. Mumbai City’s domestic contingent, who have developed tremendously under Des Buckingham, have now scored the most number of goals by Indians in a single ISL season. Together, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Apuia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Vikram Partap Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, and Mehtab Singh have scored a total of 25 goals for the Islanders, which accounts for nearly half of the Islanders’ total goals this season. This impressive feat highlights the team’s ability to rely on their Indian players for a significant portion of their goals, and augurs very well for Indian Football as a whole.

Scored at least once in a record 28 consecutive games

Mumbai City set a new trailblazing all-time ISL record, scoring in 28 successive games and surpassing the previous high of 14 consecutive games held by Chennaiyin FC (2015-2016), NorthEast United (2015-2016), Delhi Dynamos (2017-18 to 2018-19), and Kerala Blasters FC (2017-2018). A run that began on 25 January 2022 and lasted for over 12 months, the Islanders scored in every game of the 2022-23 season with the exception of their final league game against East Bengal FC. It is this goal scoring prowess that has kept the West Coast Brigade on the edge of the seats, an homage to the free-flowing brand of football that the Islanders champion.

Eight away wins in a single season

A good home record is always an important component of title-winning teams but to assert the same dominance away from home is a mark of champions. Mumbai City have showcased their dominance on the road with eight away victories, surpassing Bengaluru FC’s previous record of seven wins set in the 2017-18 season.

Longest away winning streak: 8 games

If eight away victories were not impressive enough, the Islanders catapulted this feat into nearly inimitable territory, achieving it in eight consecutive away games - yet another milestone achieved in their 5-3 victory against FC Goa.

First club to finish top of the league table thrice

With 46 points from 20 games, Mumbai City FC secured the top spot in the ISL 2022-23 league table. In doing so, the Islanders became the first club to finish the league stage on top of the table thrice - they finished first during the league phase of the 2020-21 season with 40 points from 20 games and in 2016 with 23 points from 14 games.

Quickest team to win the League Shield

Not only did the Islanders reach their destination, but they arrived in style. Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City sealed the ISL League Winners’ Shield with two games to spare, setting a new record for the quickest a club has won the League Shield.

Most wins in a single season: 14

Until the Islanders’ victory against FC Goa, in their 18th game of the season, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC held the previous record for most wins in a season with 13 victories in. The 5-3 win in Goa not only sealed the ISL League Winner’s Shield but also the record of most victories in a single campaign, the 14th of Mumbai City’s season.

Highest goal difference after league stage: +33

Perhaps one of the most crucial stats as it encapsulates the formula to Mumbai’s extended purple patch. Not only have they attacked with venom, but they have also built an impermeable wall at the back, that rarely gives way. Mumbai scored 54 goals this season and conceded a mere 21 goals. A tremendous stat for a side that has worked hard on strengthening their defence.

Least number of losses in a campaign: 2

After going undefeated for the first 18 games of the campaign and sealing the ISL League Winners’ Shield, the Islanders faltered in the last two games of the league stage. In the process, Mumbai City finished the league stage with two losses only, the same number as the 2016 ATK side.

Most away goals scored in a single season: 30

Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City have been truly ruthless in front of goal, and even more so away from home. The team scored a total of 30 goals in their away games, setting a new record for the highest number of away goals scored in a season.

Most goals scored in the first half: 28

The Islanders have followed the mantra “attack early and attack often" and this has led them to accumulate the most goals during the first half, throughout the league. A whopping 28 goals of their 54 were scored during the first half, the highest of any ISL campaign ever.

Mumbai City has had a phenomenal season in the ISL 2022-23, setting new benchmarks and breaking multiple records along the way. The Islanders have proven themselves to be a dominant force, both at home and on the road. Now gearing up for the semi-finals, the Islanders will be a force to reckon with regardless of who they are facing. Their remarkable run in the league is a testament to the team’s strength and spirit, and they have set the bar high for future teams to follow.

The Islanders will return to the Mumbai Football Arena on March 7 for the first leg of the semifinal and will know their opponents on March 3 following the first Knockout tie between the 4th placed and 5th placed teams after the completion of the league stage.

