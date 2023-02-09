ISL 2022-23, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Scores and Latest Updates: ATKMB Eye Playoffs Spot, JFC Look For Home Win

Jamshedpur FC hosts ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, February 9 with both sides looking for all 3 points.

While the home side has already been eliminated from the race for playoffs, ATK Mohun Nagan have it all to play for as they look to seal their place in the next round.

The Men of Steel are currently in 10th place on the league standings, with just 12 points from 17 games, the Mariners on the other hand are in fifth place, with 27 points from 16 matches.

Juan Ferrando’s side are just one spot above the final playoffs berth and a win tonight will not guarantee them a place in the playoffs, but it will come as a major step towards the next round.

Meanwhile, for Aidy Boothroyd’s side it will be all about salvaging some pride after a forgetful campaign as they hope to finish on a high.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 9, Thursday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

