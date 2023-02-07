ISL 2022-23, Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights: KBFC Beat CFC 2-1

Kerala Blasters defeated visiting Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

CFC opened the scoring in the second minute of the game as Nasser El Khayati found the net with an excellent strike that went in off the post.

Kerala, however, kept attacking after the goal and got their reward in the 39th minute as Adrian Luna struck sweetly from the edge of the area to level the proceedings.

Rahul KP got his side the three points in the 64th minute as he powered the ball past Chennaiyin keeper Samik Mitra to complete the turnaround and seal three points for the Kochi-based side.

Kerala Blasters play host when Chennaiyin FC come visiting in the Indian Super League on the 7th of February, Tuesday.

The Kochi-based side are third in the league table with nine win, a draw and six losses in the 16 games they have played so far this season.

While CFC come into the game placed eighth in the standings with four wins, six draws and losses each from their tally of 16 games played in the ongoing campaign.

The visitors could manage only a draw in their previous outing in the ISL against Odisha FC while KBFC suffered a shocking loss at the hands of East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, which always pulls a heavy Kerala support thanks to their faithful Manjapada.

Chennaiyin’s head coach Thomas Brdaric will be looking for a win against KBFC counterpart Ivan Vukomanovic, but it will be easier said than done against the tuskers urged on by their passionate supporters in their own backyard.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be played on February 7, Tuesday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala.

At what time will the Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

