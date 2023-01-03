ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: KBFC Beat JFC 3-1

But, Chukwu’s clipped finish over the KBFC keeper who was off his line levelled things up.

Diamantikos got one for himself from the penalty spot after the ball hit the hand of Boris Singh inside the penalty box.

Luna scored one of the finest team goals you will see in the ISL to cap off a brilliant win for the Tuskers in front of their passionate home crowd.

ALSO READ| Year Ender 2022: Messi-Mbappe Show at Final to Morocco’s Dream Run – Top Moments That Lit Up FIFA World Cup

Kerala Blasters FC play host to Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on the 3rd of January.

Kerala Blasters come into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak, in which they managed to dig out all three points on six occasions, save their trip to Chennai, which ended in a draw.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men have turned their season around as they notched up a string of sterling performances after losing three straight games initially.

Jamshedpur FC on the other hand have had to endure a difficult season as they have managed just one win from their 11 previous outings this season. They have lost eight games this season and recently parted with English defender Peter Hartley.

JFC picked up a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their previous fixture, ending a seven-game losing streak. They will look to improve on their previous result when they visit Kochi, but will be aware that it would be a daunting task, especially in front of the raucous Manjapadda.

KBFC come into the fixture placed fourth in the table with 22 points, while the red miners are tenth in the standings with 5 points, two above last-placed NorthEast United FC.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Sports News here