ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Highlights: KBFC Beat JFC 3-1

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 21:56 IST
Kochi [Cochin], India
Kerala Blasters FC outplayed Jamshedpur FC 3-1 as Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantikos and Adrian Luna all got on the scoresheet.
Daniel Chukwu scored the solitary foal for the visitors JFC, which ultimately proved to be nothing more than a consolation.
Giannou opened the scoring as he produced a slick flick after getting on the end of a terrific cross from the right by Diamantikos. Read More
FULLTIME!
KBFC 3-1 JFC
The fourth official signals for five minutes to be added on for stoppages to the second period of the fixture.
Jamshedpur push forward looking for a goal to set up a tense final couple of minutes in Kochi.
But, KBFC, propelled by their home support, manage to hold strong.
KBFC are two goals to the good and have good value for it.
The attack the right flank and their efforts yield a corner. Luna’s delivery from the right is met with at the far post, but the JFC defensive line manages to get the ball out of harm’s way.
GOAL!
Brilliant play from Kerala.
Luna shows his quality as he plays the focal role in a series of quick exchanges between the KBFC players before finishing off an amazing link-up with a neatly taken finish.
KBFC 3-1 JFC
Sandeep brings down a cushioned header following a cross in from the left before pulling the trigger from just outside the box.
It is a scintillating effort from the Indian as he catches the ball right in the sweet spot, but the JFC custodian Vishal Yadav gets a palm to keep the ball out of the net.
KBFC have had 60 per cent of the ball as compared to the 40 per cent visitors JFC have seen so far in the evening.
JFC move forward with an eye on goal as they seek to cut the arrears early in the second period.
But, the KBFC back line holds steady.
We are underway in the second period of this ISL fixture in Kochi.
Jamshedpur get the ball rolling as they go in search of an equaliser.
KBFC 2-1 JFC
HALFTIME!
Kerala head into the break with a slender lead over Jamshedpur at the end of the first 45 minutes.
KBFC 2-1 JFC
Things get heated as Rahul KP and Eli Sabia confront each other following some rough play out on the left flank.
Jamshedpur have an opportunity to level as Pandita hsa the ball at his feet inside the danger area. He moves past a defender to make some space before unleashing a shot from the right.
His attempt is saved and the ball eventually falls to Chukwu following a deflection off a Kerala defender.
The Nigerian tries to get his team on level terms once again in the game, but he pulls his shot wide of the post.
GOAL!
Kerala Blasters are awarded a penalty as the ball hits the hands of Boris Singh inside the area.
Diamantakos steps up to take the spot kick and sends the keeper the wrong way to slot the ball home cooly.
KBFC back in the lead.
KBFC 2-1 JFC
GOAL!
Jamshedpur pull level through Daniel Chukwu.
KBFC keeper Prabshukan Gil comes off his line to thwart Ishan Pandita, but the ball follow-up falls kindly to Chukwu, who does terrifically well to put the ball into the back of the net from a tight position.
KBFC 1-1 JFC
GOAL!
The home team have the lead!
Apostolos Giannou puts the finishing touch with a backheel flick following Diamantakos’ pin point cross in from the left after some good link-up play leading up to the decisive moment.
KBFC 1-0 JFC
Kerala Blasters nearly get the lead within the opening five minutes with some slick play from Diamantakos on the right, near the edge of the area.
The home team almost make the opportunity count, but the Jamshedpur defence hurry to get the ball out of play.
KICKOFF!
KBFC get us underway at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi shooting from left to right in their famous yellow kit against visitors Jamshedpur clad in white.
KBFC 0-0 JFC
JFC gaffer Aidy Boothroyd names an unchanged lineup from their previous fixture.
This is how the home team will start out against the visiting Jamshedpur.
Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC.
The Tuskers welcome the Red Miners to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for the riveting encounter.
Diamantikos got one for himself from the penalty spot after the ball hit the hand of Boris Singh inside the penalty box.
Luna scored one of the finest team goals you will see in the ISL to cap off a brilliant win for the Tuskers in front of their passionate home crowd.
Kerala Blasters FC play host to Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on the 3rd of January.
Kerala Blasters come into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak, in which they managed to dig out all three points on six occasions, save their trip to Chennai, which ended in a draw.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s men have turned their season around as they notched up a string of sterling performances after losing three straight games initially.
Jamshedpur FC on the other hand have had to endure a difficult season as they have managed just one win from their 11 previous outings this season. They have lost eight games this season and recently parted with English defender Peter Hartley.
JFC picked up a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their previous fixture, ending a seven-game losing streak. They will look to improve on their previous result when they visit Kochi, but will be aware that it would be a daunting task, especially in front of the raucous Manjapadda.
KBFC come into the fixture placed fourth in the table with 22 points, while the red miners are tenth in the standings with 5 points, two above last-placed NorthEast United FC.
On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on January 3, Tuesday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?
Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?
Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
