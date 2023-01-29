ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: KBFC Beat NEUFC 2-0

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored both of the home team’s goals, one through a header and another with his left to end the tuskers faithful present in the stadium into a frenzy.

KBFC could have added more to their tally, but had to settle for the two goals they managed to net.

Ivan Vukomanovic would be delighted with his side’s performance and would be particularly chuffed about the clean sheet KBFC were able to maintain.

The win catapults the team from Kerala to third in the ISL stadings.

Kerala Blasters FC welcome NorthEast United FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for yet another exciting encounter in the Indian Super League.

KBFC come into the game placed fifth in the league table with 25 points from 14 games, having won eight times and lost five matches in the ongoing season. They have also registered one drw in their previous outings and will be looking to claim a win against NEUFC.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, will take on the fancied Tuskers at their own backyard in a difficult fixture.

NEUFC are placed at the bottom of the standings with just four points from the fifteen games they have contested in this edition of the ISL.

The team from the north-eastern part of the nation have registerd just one win and one loss, while going down in 13 other occassions this season.

The visitors will be keen to get their second win of the season, but that is a task easier said than done in front of the fanatic Manjapada.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

