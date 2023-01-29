ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: KBFC Beat NEUFC 2-0

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 21:40 IST
Kerala Blasters registered a dominant 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League.
KBFC outclassed their opponents in all areas of the field in front of their adoring Manjapada, who only grew more racous as the game went on. Read More
FULLTIME!
Kerala Blasters beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium thanks to a double from Dimitrios Diamantakos.
KBFC 2-0 NEUFC
KBFC hit the post through Ruivah Hormipam as his towering header is tipped onto the crossbar by the keeper.
KBFC are two to the good and have good value to their lead.
The home team have been absolutely solid across all parts of the field and have made the visitors’ life really difficult on the evening,
Ivan Vukomanovic’s men look to maintain their clean sheet as we edge closer to the end of the game.
Romain Philippoteaux is presented with a delightful opportunity to cut NEUFC ‘s arrears in half as a scrumptious ball finds the forward right in the middle of the box.
With just the goalie to beat, the Frenchman slices the ball woefully wide.
KBFC go in search of their third goal of the night as the Manjapada urge their side on.
Rahul KP is presented with a chance to shoot from just outside the box and he obliges. But his effort is thwarted by some dedicated defending from the NEUFC players.
Emil Benny shoots from outside the box following some good hold up play near the area by Kule Mbombo who lays the ball off for the Indian to strike.
But, the effort is rather tame and doesn;t test the KBFC goalie Karanjit Singh.
Diamantakos is clearly eyeing the match ball as he looks to get his third of the night with an exhilarating pile driver of a shot from outside the box.
But, his left-footed effort goes just over the bar.
SECOND HALF!
NEUFC get the second half underway as they look to overcome the two goal defecit.
KBFC 2-0 NEUFC
Kerala Blasters head into the game with a two goal advantage over the visiting NorthEast United FC thanks to a double from Dimitrios Diamantakos.
KBFC 2-0 NEUFC
GOAL!
Diamantakos bags another.
The strikes is played through as NEUFC fail to recover from the goal and the home team capitalise.
The Greek forward is played through on goal and powers the ball past the NEUFC keeper with a low left footed drive.
KBFC 2-0 NEUFC
GOAL!
Diamantakos puts KBFC ahead.
NEUFC nod off as a quick throw-in is played to the feet of Miranda, who swings in a delightful cross.
Diamantakos rises highest to meet the bll mid-air and steer it home.
KBFC 1-0 NEUFC
It has been one-way traffic here in Kochi as Kerala Blasters have threatened to score for the most part of the first half.
Luna pops up with yet another brilliant backheel from near the away line to permit Harmanjot Khabra to swing the ball in, but the cross is dealt with by the NEUFC defence.
Adrian Luna is presented with a simple opportunity to put the tuskers ahead as a delightful cross in by Bryce Miranda finds the Uruguayan inside the box.
But, with the goal at his mercy, the 30-year-old misses the target as he fires the ball on the wrong side of the post.
NEUFC let off the hook there.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
NorthEast United advance into the area following some gritty display in the middle of the park by the visitors.
But, they hang on to the ball for a bit too long as the KBFC defence see out the danger.
Rahul KP comes up with a sterling ball into the box as he plays a low cross in after running past a defender.
But, the delicious ball in beats the lurking KBFC striker for pace as another opportunity goes begging.
Luna produces a piece of magic as he releases a teammate with a scintillating backheel on the right.
The ball is squared into the path of Giannou, but the striker doesn’t connect as he would have liked and the ball rolls harmlessly wide of goal.
Kerala have a corner after their foray into the attacking area but, NEUFC clear the ball away comfortably and launch a counter.
The Highlanders turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye, but overplay thier hand in the danger area and Kerala defenders get back in time to keep the ball out of the net.
KBFC have an opportunity in the very first minute of the game to go ahead as Diamantakos has a sight of goal following his darting run into the area.
The Greek forward pulls the trigger but his attempt is hit straight at NEUFC custodian Arindam Bhattacharya and the keeper does well to keep the ball out of the net.
KICKOFF!
KBFC get the ball rolling against the visiting NEUFC at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in front of their ever passionate Manjapada.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC.
The match is scheduled to be played at the Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Dimitrios Diamantakos scored both of the home team’s goals, one through a header and another with his left to end the tuskers faithful present in the stadium into a frenzy.
KBFC could have added more to their tally, but had to settle for the two goals they managed to net.
Ivan Vukomanovic would be delighted with his side’s performance and would be particularly chuffed about the clean sheet KBFC were able to maintain.
The win catapults the team from Kerala to third in the ISL stadings.
Kerala Blasters FC welcome NorthEast United FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for yet another exciting encounter in the Indian Super League.
KBFC come into the game placed fifth in the league table with 25 points from 14 games, having won eight times and lost five matches in the ongoing season. They have also registered one drw in their previous outings and will be looking to claim a win against NEUFC.
The Highlanders, on the other hand, will take on the fancied Tuskers at their own backyard in a difficult fixture.
NEUFC are placed at the bottom of the standings with just four points from the fifteen games they have contested in this edition of the ISL.
The team from the north-eastern part of the nation have registerd just one win and one loss, while going down in 13 other occassions this season.
The visitors will be keen to get their second win of the season, but that is a task easier said than done in front of the fanatic Manjapada.
Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United, here is all you need to know:
On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played on January 29, Sunday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United begin?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 29.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
