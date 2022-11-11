ISL 2022-23: Marco Balbul Feels NEUFC 'Deserved a Point'; ATKMB Boss Juan Ferrando Says 'Unlucky'

ATK Mohun Bagan snatched a late winner to beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. The Highlanders stayed winless and without a point after the first six games as the Mariners moved up into second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

Liston Colaco opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Aaron Evans equalised in the 81st minute. Subhasish Bose, on his 99th ISL appearance, scored the winner to give the ATKMB a win in their 50th ISL game.

NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul seemed disappointed at the post match press conference after losing out their first points this season.

“We deserved a point because we created good chances to score and we scored a good goal. But in the last minute, we conceded a goal from a set-piece, and unfortunately, we lost our concentration and we lost a point," Balbul said.

He felt that the goals the ATK Mohun Bagan scored could have been avoided as the players have been doing things right according to his plans.

“There was nothing in the first half, but the late goal was a gift. We worked very hard on the pitch, and it was an individual mistake. We lost the ball in the crucial area. We should not give big teams gifts like that and we should have done better with the ball," he said.

“We should be more confident when we have the ball. We know the key to ATK Mohun Bagan is their counter-attack, and for me, both goals that they scored were gifts," he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando’s stance did not differ much from his opposite.

“In my point of view, NorthEast United FC should be further up the table with four-five points. But at this moment, they have zero points," Ferrando said.

“The match was difficult. They have a good team and a plan. And in some moments, they have been unlucky. Today, after going down 0-1, NEUFC had a big chance to equalise (through Parthib Gogoi) and in the end, they conceded a goal," he added.

Ferrando had special praise though for Liston Colaco, who finally managed to gt the ball in the back of the net this season.

“It’s difficult for players to perform at a high level all season. All the players go through a dip in form and it’s normal. I’m happy with Liston because he is working everyday in training, his mentality is strong and this is the most important thing. Everyone knows the level at which Liston can perform. He is very close to reaching what is normal for him," Ferrando said.

When asked about birthday boy Dimitri Petratos’ performance and his clutch assist despite missing a few chances earlier in the game, Ferrando said: “In the end, scoring goals and winning games is the most important thing in football. For me, it’s not important if the striker is inside the box and scores goals."

“I am very happy because we have 12 goals. And these goals have been spread across the team. Dimitri is not a typical number nine. He knows his role," he added.

