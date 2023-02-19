ISL 2022-23, Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: MCFC vs EBFC

Mumbai City FC welcome East Bengal FC to the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League fixture on the 19th of February.

The fixture is one between teams on the opposite sides of the league table as Des Buckingham’s shield winners and table toppers MCFC will take on Stephen Constantine’s EBFC who are placed 10th in the standings.

The Islanders suffered their very first loss of the season against Bengaluru FC in their previous fixture and will seek to get back on the winning track when they take on the team from Kolkata.

The torchbearers on the other hand, went down 2-0 to Thomas Brdaric’s Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing and though their race for the play-off spot is over, will try to finish the remainder of their group games on a positive note.

But, taking points away from league leaders MCFC is easier said than done as they have played some scintillating football in the ongoing campaign.

Buckingham could field some of his bench players and test the depth of the team having already sealed the shield and sealing their play-off berth ahead of every other team in the league, but Constantine’s men will be playing for pride when they take on the islanders on Sunday.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will take place on February 19, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal begin?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL match?

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

