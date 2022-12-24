ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC v ATKMB

The highlanders lie at the very bottom of the table heading into the game against the Mariners from Kolkata.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese will look to earn his first win at the helm of the team after the departure of Marco Balbul. But, the coach and the players will be aware of the fact that it would be a tough task against Juan Ferrando’s well-oiled ATKMB side.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who sit third on the table with 20 points after the completion of 10 games, come into the fixture following a 0-0 draw against Odisha FC.

Juan Ferrando’s men had three straight victories ahead of their encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and will be looking to get back to winning ways against NEUFC.

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC Get Convincing Win against Bengaluru FC

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on December 24, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Sports News here