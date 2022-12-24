Home / News / Football / ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC v ATKMB
ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC v ATKMB

Indian Super League 2022-2023 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE score and updates: NEUFC take on ATKMB at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 19:20 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

NorthEast United FC welcome ATK Mohun Bagan to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati for their Indian Super League encounter on the 24th of December, Saturday.

NEUFC still chase their first point of the 2022-23 ISL season as they have failed to register a win or a draw so far in the campaign after having played 10 games. Read More

Dec 24, 2022 19:20 IST

ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: The teams getting their final touches in ahead of the game

Dec 24, 2022 18:49 IST

ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: ATKMB Starting Lineup

Dec 24, 2022 18:48 IST

ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC Starting Lineup

Dec 24, 2022 18:48 IST

ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC v ATKMB

Dec 24, 2022 18:46 IST

ISL 2022-23 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC v ATKMB

Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League game between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

The game will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The highlanders lie at the very bottom of the table heading into the game against the Mariners from Kolkata.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese will look to earn his first win at the helm of the team after the departure of Marco Balbul. But, the coach and the players will be aware of the fact that it would be a tough task against Juan Ferrando’s well-oiled ATKMB side.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who sit third on the table with 20 points after the completion of 10 games, come into the fixture following a 0-0 draw against Odisha FC.

Juan Ferrando’s men had three straight victories ahead of their encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and will be looking to get back to winning ways against NEUFC.

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC Get Convincing Win against Bengaluru FC

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on December 24, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

