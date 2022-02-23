ISL: AIFF DC Charges KBFC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz for 'Violent Conduct'

Kerala Blasters FC player Jorge Pereyra Diaz has been charged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for ‘violent conduct’ in a 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) match, the league organisers said on Wednesday.

The incident took place during Kerala’s match against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

Diaz, who was substituted out in the 85th minute of the match was already on a caution. The Argentine was then shown a direct red card for his actions on the substitute bench.

“In the charge notice issued by the AIFF body, Pereyra Diaz has been indicted for violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. It mentions the player ‘broke the dugout panel, an act of violent conduct’ therefore committing an offence," the ISL said in a statement.

As a result of his expulsion, Diaz will serve an automatic one-match ban in Kerala Blasters FC’s next assignment against Hyderabad FC later in the day.

The Committee has given Diaz time till February 24 to submit a reply.

