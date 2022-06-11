ISL: Defender Gurmukh Singh Joins Two-time Champions Chennaiyin FC

Defender Gurmukh Singh has been roped in by Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC on a two-year contract after his impressive show for Rajasthan United FC in the I-League.

“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has always been my dream and today with God’s grace that has turned into reality. I am thankful to Chennaiyin FC for placing their trust in me," said Singh in a release.

The Jalandhar-born footballer was a vital cog for Rajasthan as they emerged champions in the second division of I-League in 2021.

In his debut I-League season last year, Singh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches for them.

A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Singh is the second defender to join the Marina Machans this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.

Singh, who was also part of Minerva Academy FC’s set-up in the past but didn’t get a game, made his professional debut for Rajasthan United in 2021 and went on to play 22 matches for them across competitions.

